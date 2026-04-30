Vivacta Bio closes over $50 mln in Series A, A+ financing

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivacta Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Vivacta" or "Vivacta Bio"), an innovative biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing in vivo CAR-T therapies, announces the company recently completed Series A and Series A+ financing of over US$ 50 million. The two series of financing were led by Loyal Valley Capital and Decheng Capital respectively, and participated by renowned investors including OrbiMed, Hankang Capital, Eisai Innovation Inc., C&D Emerging Industry Equity Investment, as well as by existing shareholders such as Qiming Venture Partners, Beijing Shunxi, and Apricot Capital. Investors in Vivacta's Series A and Series A+ financing comprised global industrial capital and specialist biotechnology investors, whose recognition highlights the potential of Vivacta's innovative technologies and fuels accelerated clinical development and global operation of the company.

"We are deeply honored by the recognition and support from a group of leading investors", commented Dr. Liu Yarong, Founder and CEO of Vivacta,"Vivacta is committed to advancing innovative in vivo CAR-T cell therapies. Our core product, GT801, has demonstrated promising safety and efficacy profiles in early clinical studies across hematological malignancies and autoimmune disease patients, potentially offering these patient populations a transformative treatment option to deliver innovative therapies to more patients in need."

The proceeds from this financing round will be used to advance clinical trials for GT801, support GT801 regulatory submission and approval, expand research team and build out our platform, and accelerate Vivacta's global expansion in the in vivo CAR-T field. Initial human data of GT801, Vivacta's core project, was recently reported via an oral report at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition 2025 (ASH 2025) in December 2025. Upon closing of Series A+ financing, Mr. Xie Ronggang from Loyal Valley Capital and a partner from DC Global Ventures joined the board of directors of Vivacta.

For more information, please visit www.orbimed.com.