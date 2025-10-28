Corporate

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

October 28, 2025 | 15:39
Strategic investment set to accelerate Nexthink's innovation and unlock a new era of AI-powered, agentic Digital Employee Experience (DEX)

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexthink, a category creator and leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced a definitive agreement to receive a majority investment from Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"), a leading global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software.

This strategic investment comes at a time of extraordinary momentum for Nexthink and the entire DEX space, driven by the emergence of agentic IT for employees and businesses, which is redefining traditional approaches to IT management and enterprise productivity. Founder and CEO Pedro Bados, along with the Nexthink leadership team, will continue to lead the company's next phase of growth.

"Vista is the gold standard in software investment and operational excellence," said Pedro Bados, CEO and Co-Founder of Nexthink. "Their strategic network and deep expertise are invaluable as we scale to our next stage. Today, more than 25 million employees around the world rely on Nexthink to unlock their full potential through technology. Our top priority remains accelerating innovation and delivering even greater value to our customers and partners."

By continuously analysing billions of real-time signals across devices, applications and networks, Nexthink provides organizations with a real-time, comprehensive view of technology performance across the enterprise. Its generative and agentic-AI capabilities enable IT teams to anticipate needs, identify and resolve issues proactively, and automate improvements at scale. The result is faster problem resolution, stronger engagement, and a more connected and productive enterprise workforce.

"As work becomes increasingly digital and distributed, businesses face mounting pressure to deliver seamless, high-performing technology experiences for their employees," said Michael Fosnaugh, Co-head of Vista's Flagship Fund and Senior Managing Director. "Nexthink's DEX platform enables real-time detection and resolution of IT issues — empowering enterprises to proactively maintain productivity and employee engagement."

"By combining deep analytics, automation and a modern data architecture, Nexthink is redefining how enterprises manage core IT operations while enabling employees to get the most out of the digital platforms they use every day," said Rod Aliabadi, Managing Director at Vista. "We're excited to partner with Nexthink as it continues to lead the expansion of the DEX market, an attractive segment with strong AI tailwinds and significant long-term potential."

The transaction reinforces Nexthink's standing as one of the most successful and innovative enterprise software companies in the world, serving more than 1,500 enterprise customers and 25 million employees globally.

Qatalyst Partners served as financial advisor to Nexthink. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to Nexthink. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Vista Equity Partners. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026 subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

By PR Newswire

NEXTHINK

vista Nexthink Digital Employee Experience Enterprise Software Investor

