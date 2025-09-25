EDMI ANZ Five Million Smart Meters 2025: Storm Cloud Milestone

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMI, a Global Energy Solution Leader, announced the successful connection of 5 million smart meters to its Storm Cloud Intelligence platform across the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. As EDMI's Energy Cloud Intelligence platform, Storm provides a secure, scalable, and highly reliable system for managing millions of connected devices. Reaching the 5 million mark demonstrates its robustness and capability to support operational efficiency at scale.

Serving as an integral component of the NEOS Solution, Storm brings together a suite of flexible and modular applications to help utilities and energy providers optimise their operations and deliver the foundation for the grid modernisation required during the energy transition. It is designed to support diverse applications, including real-time streaming for virtual power plants, outage detection, power quality monitoring, and intelligent demand response, enabling utilities and energy providers to improve grid reliability and enhance end customer engagement.

"This achievement is a strong testament to EDMI's ability to deliver reliable and future-ready metering solutions at scale," said Andrew Thomas, Group Chief Operating Officer & Director. "As the energy industry rapidly transforms, our Storm Cloud Intelligence platform, as part of the NEOS Solution, provides the digital backbone that enables our customers to achieve both operational excellence now and support their evolving needs in the energy transition."

EDMI remains committed to supporting its customers and partners in ANZ and worldwide with scalable, interoperable, and innovative solutions that drive the transition towards a smarter and cleaner energy ecosystem.

To learn more about EDMI, visit the EDMI website at www.edmi-meters.com.