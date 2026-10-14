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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast opens pre orders for VF 8 electric SUV in Philippines

October 14, 2026 | 15:08
(0) user say
Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast opened pre-orders for its D-segment VF 8 electric SUV in the Philippines, marking the model's first international market entry.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 October 2026 - VinFast has officially opened pre-orders for the all-new VF 8 in the Philippines, the first international market to introduce the D-segment electric SUV. Developed on a new-generation technology platform, the VF 8 is designed to elevate the driving experience. Interested customers can register through VinFast's authorized dealerships nationwide. The first 1,000 customers who place pre-orders from today through November 5, 2026, will receive a free one-year battery subscription.

The VinFast VF 8 is now available for pre-order in the Philippines, further expanding the brand's product lineup and offering customers more choice.

The VinFast VF 8 is now available for pre-order in the Philippines, further expanding the brand's product lineup and offering customers more choice.

The VF 8 is VinFast's all-new D-segment electric SUV and will be introduced in the Philippine market. Developed with comprehensive advancements in design, technology platform, features, and driving experience, the VF 8 is designed to deliver a modern, comfortable, and intelligent mobility experience that meets the increasingly diverse needs of Filipino customers.

In terms of design and comfort, the all-new VF 8 is developed around the "Tech Fluid" design philosophy, focusing on seamless lines, sophistication and a strong sense of motion. The overall design combines technology, emotion and everyday practicality in a modern, dynamic package.

Alongside its technology and performance upgrades, the all-new VF 8 offers added peace of mind with a vehicle warranty of seven years or 160,000 km and a battery warranty of 10 years or 200,000 km.

From now through November 5, 2026, Philippine customers can place a deposit for the all-new VF 8 through VinFast's authorized dealerships nationwide, with a non-refundable deposit of PHP 5,000-10,000. The first 1,000 customers who place their deposits during this period will receive a complimentary one-year battery subscription.

The all-new VF 8 will officially launch in the Philippines in November 2026, with the first vehicles expected to be delivered starting the same month.

Antonio "Toti" Zara III, CEO of VinFast Philippines, said: "The tremendous demand for VinFast's innovations here in the Philippines inspired us to launch this early booking program for the all-new VF 8. Built for the performance and tech-focused Filipinos, the VF 8 promises a premium midsize crossover e-SUV experience. The pre-order program is our way of giving Filipinos a chance to be among the first in the Philippines to experience our newest offering. We cannot wait for the arrival of the VF 8 in the Philippines this November, and we are even more excited to welcome more Filipinos to the VinFast ecosystem."

VinFast is building a comprehensive "For a Green Future" EV ecosystem across key markets in Southeast Asia. In the Philippines, the launch of the all-new VF 8, together with VinFast's diverse EV lineup and customer support policies, further strengthens the foundation for the company's development in the market. VinFast is also investing in after-sales services and charging infrastructure with the support of V-Green and local partners, providing practical benefits, helping reduce ownership costs and making EV ownership more convenient, while contributing to the Philippines' transition toward greener mobility.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
VF 8 electric SUV Vinfast Philippines

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