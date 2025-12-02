Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam-Czech collaboration to expand in key areas

December 02, 2025 | 15:36
(0) user say
Vietnam and the Czech Republic are expanding their investment prospects. Miloš Vystrčil, President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, told VIR’s Kaitlyn Le that strategic partnerships between the two countries are set to unlock significant potential.

Which sectors should Vietnam and the Czech Republic prioritise in investment cooperation in 2026?

Vietnam-Czech collaboration to expand in key areas
Miloš Vystrčil, President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic

Next year, Vietnam and the Czech Republic could prioritise cooperation in sectors where both sides demonstrate strong potential and complementary advantages. Energy, the automotive industry, and digital transformation, including robotics, should be regarded as core areas. The Czech Republic’s technological strengths and industrial expertise can directly support Vietnam’s efforts to modernise and upgrade its manufacturing base.

At the same time, greater emphasis should be placed on science, research and innovation, particularly in agricultural technology and energy efficiency. Joint initiatives in these fields could help both countries accelerate technology adoption, improve productivity and develop high-value industries.

What specific opportunities do you see for Vietnamese and Czech companies in upcoming investment cooperation projects?

In the energy sector, Vietnamese and Czech companies have considerable opportunities, especially in nuclear energy. The Czech Republic can provide experience in constructing and maintaining nuclear power plants, training specialised personnel and transferring advanced tech.

Beyond nuclear power, cooperation could extend to the automotive industry, including modern vehicle technologies, and to the modernisation of energy networks and smart grid systems, which are increasingly important for secure and efficient energy management.

For Czech companies, Vietnam’s major infrastructure modernisation efforts represent significant potential. Key programmes in railway development, transport systems and energy infrastructure open the door for Czech participation.

What are the main challenges that businesses from both countries may encounter in investment cooperation in 2026?

A major challenge for businesses from both sides is bureaucracy and administrative complexity, which can slow investment procedures and delay market entry. Simplifying processes, streamlining documentation and improving support from government and business institutions would help address this issue. The use of digital platforms for submitting applications and approvals could reduce administrative burdens and increase transparency.

Another challenge lies in the differences between legal and regulatory environments. Distinct standards and compliance requirements may complicate investment protection and the enforcement of rights. It is therefore important for governments and business authorities to work closely to ensure a stable and favourable investment environment.

Clearer legal guidance and more predictable policy frameworks would provide companies with the confidence needed to pursue long-term projects.

Which long-term strategic sectors should Vietnam and the Czech Republic prioritise to create sustainable benefits for both countries?

To secure long-term benefits, Vietnam and the Czech Republic should focus on sectors with high potential for mutual growth and innovation. Traditional areas such as energy and defence cooperation will continue to be important. However, new priorities are emerging.

The introduction of advanced technologies and broader digitalisation, including AI, automation and cybersecurity, is becoming essential as both countries adapt to Industry 4.0 and the rapid expansion of the digital economy. Collaboration in these areas would help improve productivity, develop skilled personnel and enhance global competitiveness.

Research and innovation in biotechnology and healthcare also offer strategic opportunities. The Czech Republic’s strong position in biotechnology research, combined with Vietnam’s growing demand for quality healthcare, creates new advantages for cooperation in technology transfer, product development and investment. Vietnam represents a dynamic market where both countries could benefit from long-term engagement.

By Kaitlyn Le

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam-Czech Miloš Vystrčil czech republic

Related Contents

Finance ministers cement fiscal cooperation

Finance ministers cement fiscal cooperation

Ronaldo's Portugal scrape Euro 2024 opening win, Turkey beat Georgia

Ronaldo's Portugal scrape Euro 2024 opening win, Turkey beat Georgia

Overseas Vietnamese updated on HCM City’s specific development mechanism, policy

Overseas Vietnamese updated on HCM City’s specific development mechanism, policy

President ratifies agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with Czech Republic

President ratifies agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with Czech Republic

Ha Tinh suspends VietnamEuropa’s journalism activities

Ha Tinh suspends VietnamEuropa’s journalism activities

Vietnam a key market of Czech Republic

Vietnam a key market of Czech Republic

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Education reforms aid dealmaking appeal

Education reforms aid dealmaking appeal

Manufacturing deals bring stronger supply chains closer

Manufacturing deals bring stronger supply chains closer

Vietnam to limit raw rare earth exports

Vietnam to limit raw rare earth exports

Japanese embassy marks 20 years of Japan-ASEAN bond market support

Japanese embassy marks 20 years of Japan-ASEAN bond market support

Phu Tho accelerates digital transformation to drive business growth

Phu Tho accelerates digital transformation to drive business growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020