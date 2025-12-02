Vietnam-Czech collaboration to expand in key areas

Which sectors should Vietnam and the Czech Republic prioritise in investment cooperation in 2026?

Miloš Vystrčil, President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic

Next year, Vietnam and the Czech Republic could prioritise cooperation in sectors where both sides demonstrate strong potential and complementary advantages. Energy, the automotive industry, and digital transformation, including robotics, should be regarded as core areas. The Czech Republic’s technological strengths and industrial expertise can directly support Vietnam’s efforts to modernise and upgrade its manufacturing base.

At the same time, greater emphasis should be placed on science, research and innovation, particularly in agricultural technology and energy efficiency. Joint initiatives in these fields could help both countries accelerate technology adoption, improve productivity and develop high-value industries.

What specific opportunities do you see for Vietnamese and Czech companies in upcoming investment cooperation projects?

In the energy sector, Vietnamese and Czech companies have considerable opportunities, especially in nuclear energy. The Czech Republic can provide experience in constructing and maintaining nuclear power plants, training specialised personnel and transferring advanced tech.

Beyond nuclear power, cooperation could extend to the automotive industry, including modern vehicle technologies, and to the modernisation of energy networks and smart grid systems, which are increasingly important for secure and efficient energy management.

For Czech companies, Vietnam’s major infrastructure modernisation efforts represent significant potential. Key programmes in railway development, transport systems and energy infrastructure open the door for Czech participation.

What are the main challenges that businesses from both countries may encounter in investment cooperation in 2026?

A major challenge for businesses from both sides is bureaucracy and administrative complexity, which can slow investment procedures and delay market entry. Simplifying processes, streamlining documentation and improving support from government and business institutions would help address this issue. The use of digital platforms for submitting applications and approvals could reduce administrative burdens and increase transparency.

Another challenge lies in the differences between legal and regulatory environments. Distinct standards and compliance requirements may complicate investment protection and the enforcement of rights. It is therefore important for governments and business authorities to work closely to ensure a stable and favourable investment environment.

Clearer legal guidance and more predictable policy frameworks would provide companies with the confidence needed to pursue long-term projects.

Which long-term strategic sectors should Vietnam and the Czech Republic prioritise to create sustainable benefits for both countries?

To secure long-term benefits, Vietnam and the Czech Republic should focus on sectors with high potential for mutual growth and innovation. Traditional areas such as energy and defence cooperation will continue to be important. However, new priorities are emerging.

The introduction of advanced technologies and broader digitalisation, including AI, automation and cybersecurity, is becoming essential as both countries adapt to Industry 4.0 and the rapid expansion of the digital economy. Collaboration in these areas would help improve productivity, develop skilled personnel and enhance global competitiveness.

Research and innovation in biotechnology and healthcare also offer strategic opportunities. The Czech Republic’s strong position in biotechnology research, combined with Vietnam’s growing demand for quality healthcare, creates new advantages for cooperation in technology transfer, product development and investment. Vietnam represents a dynamic market where both countries could benefit from long-term engagement.