US patent board invalidates Trina solar cell patents

KITCHENER, ON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued Final Written Decisions invalidating all claims of two TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cell patents. These patents were previously asserted by Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina") against certain subsidiaries of Canadian Solar.

This ruling reinforces Canadian Solar's long-standing, successful track record of managing international disputes. As a global leader in solar and energy storage technology innovation, the Company has always prioritized organic R&D and has established a comprehensive and effective system to manage, commercialize, and defend its global IP rights which cover all key aspects of the industry value chain.

Colin Parkin, President of Canadian Solar and President of e-STORAGE, commented, "Canadian Solar has always remained committed to organic and independent R&D. We possess a deep and comprehensive understanding of our proprietary technologies. While we respect and value the intellectual property rights of all companies as we do our own, we firmly oppose the abusive use of IP to extort or hinder competition. We will continue to vigorously defend our legitimate business interests."