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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UPERFECT launches Soul N1 AI-enabled portable monitor

April 09, 2026 | 10:12
(0) user say
The display manufacturer introduced a mobile screen featuring integrated artificial intelligence agent capabilities for remote productivity.

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPERFECT recently unveiled Soul N1, an AI agent monitor that marks the company's entry into a new category of intelligent display devices. By integrating AI capabilities directly into a portable screen, Soul N1 enables users to generate content, summarize meetings, retrieve information in real time, and access multilingual assistance directly from the display, reflecting a broader industry shift from passive screens to more interactive, context-aware work tools.

Unlike conventional portable monitors that primarily extend screen space, Soul N1 is designed to function as both a display and an AI-powered assistant, exploring how hardware can evolve alongside advances in artificial intelligence.

At its current stage, Soul N1 is available as a working prototype, offering AI-assisted productivity capabilities such as document generation and summarization, real-time information retrieval, and multilingual translation. The device supports a range of real-world professional scenarios. In meetings, it can capture spoken content and convert it into structured notes, summaries, and actionable insights, while also enabling smoother cross-language communication.

"We believe the role of displays is fundamentally changing," said Howard, co-founder of UPERFECT. "Screens should no longer be passive surfaces. With Soul N1, we are exploring how displays can evolve into intelligent systems that understand context, assist in real time, and actively support productivity."

Soul N1 currently operates in two modes: as an extended display when connected to a laptop, and as a standalone AI assistant when used independently.

Looking ahead, UPERFECT aims to enable real-time, context-aware assistance directly on screen, reducing the need for users to switch between devices or workflows.

Soul N1 is currently in a pre-testing phase, with UPERFECT inviting a limited number of users to participate in early access. The company is selecting 50 early users who are interested in exploring AI-powered productivity and are willing to provide feedback to help shape the product's development. Selected participants may receive early access devices and exclusive opportunities to experience upcoming features.

For more information, visit https://uperfect.com/products/soul-n1.

By PR Newswire

UPERFECT

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
UPERFECT Soul N1 AI agent monitor

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