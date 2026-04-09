ECARX announces acquisition plans

LONDON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX" or the "Company"), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a preliminary plan to pursue the potential acquisition of a minority interest and certain intellectual property assets (particularly relating to FlyMe OS) of DreamSmart Technology Pte. Ltd., a private limited company incorporated in Singapore and an affiliate of the Company, and its subsidiaries and consolidated entities ("DreamSmart").

Under this preliminary plan, the total consideration payable by the Company for the acquisition may be a combination of cash and securities of the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

The Company may also seek to obtain third party financing, which could include credit facilities, term loans, or other debt financing, to fund a portion of the consideration and associated transaction costs. Any issuance of shares, incurrence of indebtedness, or other financing arrangements would be subject to market conditions, lender and investor interest, applicable regulatory and stock exchange requirements, and assessment and final approval by the Company's board of directors. The structure, mix, and amount of consideration are expected to be the subject of further analysis and negotiation and may change materially.

The planned acquisition remains in an early, exploratory stage and is subject to uncertainties, including ongoing due diligence, negotiation of definitive documentation, and procurement of financing. There can be no assurance that the Company and DreamSmart will enter into any binding agreement or that any transaction will be consummated.

Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen commented, "This transaction represents a strategic step in strengthening our long-term product and technology capabilities."