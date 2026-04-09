UniX AI launches Panther household service robot

SUZHOU, China, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UniX AI, a global humanoid robotics service provider specializing in R&D, mass production, and real-world deployment of general-purpose humanoid robots, has unveiled Panther, its all-new third-generation full-size wheeled dual-arm humanoid robot series. Alongside the recent release of a video demonstrating its humanoid robot in a real household setting, UniX AI has also commenced global deliveries of Panther, marking a major milestone in bringing service humanoid robots into real homes.

The all-new wheeled dual-arm humanoid robot Panther is fitted with the world's first mass-produced 8-DoF bionic arms, an adaptive intelligent gripper on its high-DOF joint platform and features an omnidirectional four-wheel steering and four-wheel drive (4WS+4WD) chassis – boasting more agile mobility, more stable operational performance and further underscoring UniX AI's differentiated technology path and real-world deployment capabilities.

UniX AI has adopted a wheeled dual-arm architecture solution for its Panther humanoid robot rather than the current dominant approach of combining legged locomotion with a general-purpose foundation model, which delivers high deployment efficiency in real-world settings.

This practical design allows Panther to cover a wide range of application scenarios from commercial services and home/personal assistance to public and industrial uses. Rather than seeking to build the "most human-like robot," UniX AI prioritizes usability, real-world applications, and customer experience to deliver superior stability, flexibility, and task execution efficiency in today's commercial environments, making Panther particularly well-suited for complex indoor service scenarios and enabling it to become one of the first humanoid robots to move toward real household deployment.

Evolved from the Wanda 2.0, Panther enables an 80 cm vertical lift of upper body and unlocks ground-level operation. Coupled with the upgrade to a 48V power platform, the robot delivers more abundant overall output, with markedly enhanced stability for explosive movements and high-speed control. Panther features 34 high-DoF joints, the world's first mass-produced 8-DoF bionic arms, and adaptive intelligent grippers. Built on an omnidirectional four-wheel steering and drive chassis, it delivers agile and flexible mobility. Panther is powered by UniX AI's self-developed technology trinity:

UniFlex: supports efficient cross-scenario task generalization and imitation learning.

UniTouch: integrates visuo-tactile multimodal models to enhance precision manipulation and interactive capabilities with stability.

UniCortex: provides long-term task planning models for seamless execution of complex, multi-step tasks.

Panther is designed for diverse real-world scenarios, including commercial services such as hotels, reception, retail, and guided tours; home and personal services such as household tasks, elderly care, and companionship; and public or industrial applications like security patrols, research, and education.

"We are at a pivotal inflection point where embodied intelligence is evolving from sci-tech innovation into social infrastructure. Technology's power lies in its practicality, and commercial value comes from real-world deployment. That's why we remain committed to independent R&D and continuous iteration in authentic scenarios. With our integrated trinity of algorithms, hardware, and applications, we have already scaled from lab validation to mass delivery, and from local deployment to global expansion," said Fred Yang, Founder and CEO of UniX AI. "UniX AI is not only building advanced technology and products, we are bringing robots into homes, hotels, public spaces, and security operations, making them reliable productivity tools for society.

Fred Yang was born in 2000 and he is a typical member of the post-2000 generation. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Michigan and pursued a Ph.D. in computer science at Yale University. In 2024, Fred suspended his doctoral studies and return to China to found UniX AI. In his view, over the past 20 years, all fields related to hardware have ultimately been dominated by Chinese companies. This is the reason why he seized the current window of opportunity for embodied intelligence and returned to China to start his own business.

On March 31, Fred Yang was also invited to speak at the Morgan Stanley China Summit 2026 in Shenzhen, where he presented how UniX AI service robots are being deployed in real-world scenarios, featuring a live, fully autonomous tea-making demonstration by Panther on side. UniX AI's technology route, commercialization progress received strong interest from leading investment institutions, further highlighting market recognition of the company's differentiated path.

Known for advocating a deployment-first strategy, Fred emphasized that real intelligence comes from real-world data—collected through robots actively working across scenarios such as hospitality and service environments.

This philosophy was demonstrated live, as Panther completed a fully autonomous tea-making process on site, highlighting UniX AI's progress in bringing service robots from concept into real-world application.

Since 2025, UniX AI achieved mass production and steadily delivered over 100 units per month, making it one of the few embodied intelligence companies worldwide to achieve triple-digit monthly deliveries. This demonstrates that UniX AI has fully integrated the entire value chain from R&D and production testing to supply chain management and global delivery, propelling embodied intelligent robots into large-scale commercial deployment.

Its Wanda 2.0 wheeled dual-arm humanoid robot is already operating in security, hospitality, and retail food service. Backed by solid delivery data and a rapidly iterating product portfolio, UniX AI is accelerating a "data-product-market" business model. With hundreds of millions of yuan worth of orders in hand, UniX AI is leveraging its industry-leading capabilities to race toward a monthly delivery target of 1,000 units. UniX AI will continue to advance along the paths of productization, globalization, and ecosystem development, striving to make its products a true part of societal infrastructure and entering real household deployment.

Learn more about the Panther: https://www.unix-group.ai/panther/2023.html.

For more information, please visit www.unix-group.ai.