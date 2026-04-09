Hitachi Solutions names Roger Lvin as CEO

LONDON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Solutions today announced the appointment of Roger Lvin as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately.

Roger Lvin is a proven global transformation leader with more than 20 years of experience building high–performance organisations and scaling technology–led consulting businesses. He brings a strong track record of helping enterprises translate digital innovation into measurable business outcomes.

Lvin previously served as Founding CEO of Hitachi Digital Services, where he established the business and led its strategy, growth, and market positioning as a recognised leader in digital transformation and IT–OT convergence. Under his leadership, the organisation developed deep credibility with global enterprises seeking to modernise operations, accelerate innovation, and drive sustainable growth.

Prior to his roles within Hitachi, Lvin held senior leadership positions at Cognizant, including leading its Digital Operations business and scaling it into a multi–billion–dollar global organisation.

Under Lvin's leadership, Hitachi Solutions will further strengthen its position as a trusted partner for large–scale, digital transformation. The company will continue to build on its exclusive global partnership with Microsoft and deepen collaboration across the Hitachi group as part of the "True One Hitachi" initiative. Worldwide teams will remain focused on delivering transformative outcomes at scale, underpinned by ongoing investments in Microsoft's AI–enabled cloud and data platforms and business applications.

"Roger's leadership and growth mindset come at a pivotal moment in our evolution," said Soichiro Ohara, Chairman, Hitachi Solutions. "As we expand our global footprint, his experience will help sharpen our focus on innovation, execution, and long–term value creation for organisations worldwide."

"I am honoured to lead Hitachi Solutions and build on its strong legacy of delivering meaningful business transformation," said Roger Lvin. "I am passionate about building organisations where technology serves a higher purpose. Underpinned by Hitachi's commitment to social innovation, we have a powerful opportunity to partner with organisations globally to accelerate transformation, unlock new sources of growth, and create lasting competitive advantage."

www.hitachi-solutions.co.uk