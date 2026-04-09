CentralWorld hosts Songkran Culturtainment 2026 celebration

BANGKOK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blending the charm of Thai cultural heritage with a contemporary lifestyle, the event elevates Thailand's iconic festival onto the global stage under the concept of a "Festive Iconic Landmark of Songkran Culturtainment Destination" in the heart of Bangkok throughout April.

The celebration begins at Central Court, 1st Floor, with World-Class Thai Showcases from April 11–15, 2026. This curated program brings together rare and remarkable Thai cultural performances in one place—from Khon, Hun Lakhon Lek (traditional Thai puppetry), and Nang Yai shadow play, to contemporary interpretations such as the "Sabai with Jeans" fashion showcase. The experience is further enhanced with mini concerts by rising T-Pop artists and a vibrant Mascot Parade featuring beloved elephant characters "Chuenjai–Chaiyo," spreading joy throughout the festival. Visitors can also take part in auspicious activities such as the "Maha Song Nam Phra," featuring sacred Buddha images from five countries, along with Snap & Refresh, where guests can capture moments for a chance to receive vouchers from leading brands within the center.

The excitement continues with the key highlight, "PEPSI Presents THAI LIZM 2026," from April 11–13, transforming the centralwOrld Square into a Summer Beach Club in the heart of the city. Infused with modern Thai pop culture, the event creates a one-of-a-kind "Songkran beach party experience" featuring over 100 artists, including JOEY BOY, TaitosmitH, PROXIE, PERSES, BNK48, and F.HERO. Spanning four experience zones—concert stage, water play zone, chill-out area, and the thrilling PEPSI Giant Slider soaring over 12 meters high—the festival delivers non-stop energy across three full days.

Another standout moment is the three-day consecutive Songkran Parade, marking its first-ever appearance in the city center. Led by Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025, the parade showcases the elegance of Thai culture to a global audience, alongside renowned artists who bring vibrant energy to each day of the celebration.

The festivities continue with "FWD Music Live Fest 5" from April 17–19, along with The Summer Club 2026, further amplifying the city's music and lifestyle scene.

This Songkran, centralwOrld is more than just a place to celebrate—it is a world-class destination for experiences, where entertainment, culture, and Thai Soft Power come together in one iconic location.