GameChange Solar tops TIME's solar tracker company rankings

NORWALK, Conn., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, announced it has been ranked #7 out of 250 companies, and the top-rated tracker manufacturer, on TIME's list of America's Top GreenTech Companies of 2026.

Published by TIME in partnership with Statista, the annual ranking recognizes the top 250 U.S.-based companies driving innovation and measurable impact in sustainability. Companies are evaluated based on positive environmental impact, financial strength, and innovation, following an analysis of more than 3,500 organizations nationwide.

"We're proud to be included on this list alongside so many companies pushing real innovation in clean energy," said Phillip Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange Solar. "Being named among the top GreenTech companies in the United States, and ranked #7 overall, reflects our team's passion for delivering high-performance solar solutions that are advancing the transition to clean energy globally."

"For us, this goes back to our mission to 'Repower the Planet' by making solar power more affordable and accessible at scale," said Andrew Worden, Founder and Executive Chairman of GameChange Solar. "Being recognized as the highest-ranked tracker company on this list reflects both the strength of our solutions and the important role advanced tracking plays in maximizing solar energy generation."

The recognition comes at a time of rapid growth in the renewable energy sector, as demand for clean power surges alongside increasing electrification and energy needs across industries.

The full list of America's Top GreenTech Companies of 2026 is available on TIME.

For more information about GameChange Solar and its solar tracking solutions, visit www.gamechangesolar.com.