Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GameChange Solar tops TIME's solar tracker company rankings

April 09, 2026 | 09:40
(0) user say
The photovoltaic mounting system manufacturer secured the leading position among tracking equipment providers in the magazine's cleantech list.

NORWALK, Conn., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, announced it has been ranked #7 out of 250 companies, and the top-rated tracker manufacturer, on TIME's list of America's Top GreenTech Companies of 2026.

Published by TIME in partnership with Statista, the annual ranking recognizes the top 250 U.S.-based companies driving innovation and measurable impact in sustainability. Companies are evaluated based on positive environmental impact, financial strength, and innovation, following an analysis of more than 3,500 organizations nationwide.

"We're proud to be included on this list alongside so many companies pushing real innovation in clean energy," said Phillip Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange Solar. "Being named among the top GreenTech companies in the United States, and ranked #7 overall, reflects our team's passion for delivering high-performance solar solutions that are advancing the transition to clean energy globally."

"For us, this goes back to our mission to 'Repower the Planet' by making solar power more affordable and accessible at scale," said Andrew Worden, Founder and Executive Chairman of GameChange Solar. "Being recognized as the highest-ranked tracker company on this list reflects both the strength of our solutions and the important role advanced tracking plays in maximizing solar energy generation."

The recognition comes at a time of rapid growth in the renewable energy sector, as demand for clean power surges alongside increasing electrification and energy needs across industries.

The full list of America's Top GreenTech Companies of 2026 is available on TIME.

For more information about GameChange Solar and its solar tracking solutions, visit www.gamechangesolar.com.

By PR Newswire

GameChange Solar

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
GameChange Solar Photovoltaic mounting system Leading position

Related Contents

GameChange Solar Challenges Hail Protection Conventional Wisdom

GameChange Solar Challenges Hail Protection Conventional Wisdom

GameChange Solar WSJ 2025 Feature: Gigawatt Tracker Role in Saudi Desert

GameChange Solar WSJ 2025 Feature: Gigawatt Tracker Role in Saudi Desert

GameChange Solar Climbs to Global Top Three in Solar Trackers

GameChange Solar Climbs to Global Top Three in Solar Trackers

GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker™ Gains DNV Approval for Structural and Electrical Compliance in Australia

GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker™ Gains DNV Approval for Structural and Electrical Compliance in Australia

GameChange Solar Launches TopoSmart+ for Optimal Solar Tracker Installation on Challenging Terrain

GameChange Solar Launches TopoSmart+ for Optimal Solar Tracker Installation on Challenging Terrain

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Boysen launches Color Stories interactive paint platform

Boysen launches Color Stories interactive paint platform

CentralWorld hosts Songkran Culturtainment 2026 celebration

CentralWorld hosts Songkran Culturtainment 2026 celebration

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Boysen launches Color Stories interactive paint platform

Boysen launches Color Stories interactive paint platform

CentralWorld hosts Songkran Culturtainment 2026 celebration

CentralWorld hosts Songkran Culturtainment 2026 celebration

GameChange Solar tops TIME's solar tracker company rankings

GameChange Solar tops TIME's solar tracker company rankings

LG chairman visits Silicon Valley for AI strategy

LG chairman visits Silicon Valley for AI strategy

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020