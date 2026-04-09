Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LG chairman visits Silicon Valley for AI strategy

April 09, 2026 | 09:34
(0) user say
Kwang Mo Koo traveled to California technology centers to advance the conglomerate's artificial intelligence initiatives and robotics development plans.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwang Mo Koo, Chairman and CEO of LG Corp., visited Silicon Valley—the global epicenter of AI innovation—to clarify LG's direction for AI commercialization and accelerate execution across its business portfolio.

On the April 2, Chairman Koo met with Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies, and with Deepak Pathak and Abhinav Gupta, Co-founders of Skild AI—two of the world's leading companies in AI software and physical AI, respectively. The meetings were designed to sharpen LG's AI commercialization priorities, especially in AI-driven enterprise transformation and robotics, and to identify collaboration opportunities that translate into tangible outcomes.

Chairman Koo met with Alex Karp, founder and CEO of Palantir, and senior executives to discuss Ontology, Palantir's AI- and data-driven decision-making framework, and representative innovation cases enabled by it.

Palantir has delivered distinctive AI transformation outcomes—including manufacturing, finance, and logistics—by combining large-scale data integration with AI-based rapid decision-making developed through its work with major global enterprises. Koo expressed particular interest in Palantir's achievements in manufacturing and industrial environments, exploring potential benchmarking elements and collaboration opportunities, and discussing ways to enhance LG's execution capability.

Koo met with Deepak Pathak and Abhinav Gupta, co-founders of Skild AI, at Skild AI's headquarters in Silicon Valley. He attended a demonstration of a humanoid robot equipped with Skild AI's intelligence and discussed the broader impact that a physical AI ecosystem could have on industrial sites.

In particular, Koo reviewed Skild AI's growth strategy and its leading-edge robotic intelligence technologies, using them as an opportunity to assess the direction for LG's robotics business and the implementation of manufacturing-focused AI transformation.

Skild AI is a company co-founded by Carnegie Mellon University professors Deepak Pathak and Abhinav Gupta, both recognized global authorities in physical AI. It is regarded as a top-tier player in the Robotic Foundation Model (RFM) domain, which serves as the "brain" of robots. Strategic investments have been made by leading global companies such as SoftBank and NVIDIA.

LG has applied its robotics technologies to the hospitality industry—such as serving, delivery, and guiding—as well as logistics centers for transport and loading, based on Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR). More recently, the company has been pursuing a home robot business utilizing humanoid robots.

Last year, LG signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Skild AI for the first time in Korea and also made an equity investment through LG Technology Ventures. LG CNS plans to develop an industrial AI humanoid robot solution based on Skild AI's robotic foundation model, optimized with industrial data from manufacturing and logistics to support tasks that conventional robots struggle to perform.

Going forward, LG CNS aims to accelerate its robot services business by combining Skild AI's RFM with LG CNS's proprietary robotics solutions across manufacturing and other industrial settings.

Separately, LG Innotek is exploring component-supply collaboration opportunities with Skild AI.

By PR Newswire

LG

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LG chairman Kwang Mo Koo Silicon Valley

Related Contents

Vietnam taps Silicon Valley to drive innovation and high-tech growth

Vietnam taps Silicon Valley to drive innovation and high-tech growth

Trump's H-1B visa freeze delivers blow to US tech sector

Trump's H-1B visa freeze delivers blow to US tech sector

Apple touts privacy features of new operating systems

Apple touts privacy features of new operating systems

Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury

Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jury

VNG to reach out Silicon Valley's Vietnamese talents for cooperation

VNG to reach out Silicon Valley's Vietnamese talents for cooperation

Police were warned of shooter grudge against YouTube

Police were warned of shooter grudge against YouTube

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Boysen launches Color Stories interactive paint platform

Boysen launches Color Stories interactive paint platform

CentralWorld hosts Songkran Culturtainment 2026 celebration

CentralWorld hosts Songkran Culturtainment 2026 celebration

GameChange Solar tops TIME's solar tracker company rankings

GameChange Solar tops TIME's solar tracker company rankings

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Boysen launches Color Stories interactive paint platform

Boysen launches Color Stories interactive paint platform

CentralWorld hosts Songkran Culturtainment 2026 celebration

CentralWorld hosts Songkran Culturtainment 2026 celebration

GameChange Solar tops TIME's solar tracker company rankings

GameChange Solar tops TIME's solar tracker company rankings

LG chairman visits Silicon Valley for AI strategy

LG chairman visits Silicon Valley for AI strategy

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020