The Summer Hikaru Died Season 2 2025: New Illustrations and Cast Comments Released

TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hit TV anime "The Summer Hikaru Died" (original manga published by KADOKAWA; anime co-produced by CyberAgent and KADOKAWA; animation production by CygamesPictures) will officially return for a highly anticipated second season.

"The Summer Hikaru Died" is a coming-of-age horror story that follows Yoshiki, an ordinary high school boy, as he experiences a series of mysterious and unsettling incidents in his daily life with Hikaru—a mysterious being that imitates his childhood friend Hikaru Indo.

Since its broadcast premiere on July 5, the series has captured fans with its haunting visuals and immersive sound design. Following Episode 2, the anime ranked No. 1 on Japan's "Today's Top 10 Series" on Netflix. (*1) They secured the No. 1 spot on ABEMA's weekly anime ranking for three consecutive weeks, generating widespread excitement throughout the summer of 2025.

To mark the announcement of Season 2, we are pleased to share special illustrations from the original manga's creator Mokumokuren and character designer Yuichi Takahashi as well as comments from Chiaki Kobayashi (voice of Yoshiki Tsujinaka) and Shuichiro Umeda (voice of Hikaru). Fans can look forward to the continuation of this series, which took the summer of 2025 by storm.

(*1) Weeks of July 7–13 and July 14–20, 2025

Creator & Cast Comments: Mokumokuren (Original Story)

Chiaki Kobayashi (Voice of Yoshiki Tsujinaka)

"Congratulations on the announcement of Season 2 of The Summer Hikaru Died!

It's not an exaggeration to say that the summer of 2025 was defined by this series for me. It was such a meaningful time, and I'm truly happy to see the story continue- and to once again portray Yoshiki Tsujinaka.

Even with all of Yoshiki's struggles and hardships, I'm eager to see where his journey goes next.

I hope you'll stay with us, and thank you as always for your support!"

Shuichiro Umeda (Voice of Hikaru)

"Congratulations on The Summer Hikaru Died getting a second season!

I'm truly happy. I can't wait to spend more time with Hikaru and the others when we return to the recording booth.

I'm also really looking forward to sharing this second season of the anime with all the fans.

Thank you so much, as always, for your support!"

Yuichi Takahashi (Character Design・Chief Animation Director)

