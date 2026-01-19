Three Thai Universities Form MC² Alliance

BANGKOK, Jan. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulalongkorn University, Chiang Mai University and Mahidol University held their first joint meeting of university councils and senior administrators and jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on academic collaboration among the three institutions on January 17, 2026, at the NSP Rice Grain Auditorium, Science and Technology Park, Chiang Mai University. The objective was to integrate the strengths of the country's three leading universities, elevate Thailand's higher education system, and enhance international competitiveness.

This collaboration is driven by the MC² concept, which represents the integration of the strengths of Mahidol (M), Chula (C), and Chiang Mai University (CMU). By combining the expertise and distinctive strengths of each institution, the partnership aims to create a multiplied collective force to develop human capital, research, and innovation that respond to the nation's future needs.

The joint meeting of the three university councils commenced with remarks by Professor Dr. Surakiart Sathirathai, Chairman of the Chulalongkorn University Council and Chiang Mai University Council, who outlined the objectives and expressed his congratulations on the collaboration. This was followed by congratulatory remarks from Clinical Professor Emeritus Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, Chairman of the Mahidol University Council.

On this occasion, Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University; Professor Dr. Pongruk Sribanditmongkol, President of Chiang Mai University; and Professor Dr. Piyamitr Sritara, President of Mahidol University, presented their universities' policies and missions, as well as the joint initiatives to be undertaken.

The three presidents then jointly signed the Memorandum of Understanding on academic collaboration, received recommendations from university council members, and exchanged perspectives. The event concluded with the exchange of commemorative gifts among the presidents of Chulalongkorn University, Chiang Mai University, and Mahidol University, followed by a group photograph.

This collaboration among the three leading universities marks a significant milestone in advancing Thai higher education. Through strategic cooperation and a powerful three-way synergy, the alliance aims to develop human potential across all age groups, drive research, innovation, and startups, address social and environmental challenges, and foster ethics, integrity, honesty, and transparency in a sustainable manner.

Read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/283150/