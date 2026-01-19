Corporate

Taptouch Launches Australia's First Local Embedded POS

January 19, 2026 | 05:00
The payments technology company unveiled the country's first domestically manufactured point-of-sale system with integrated payment processing, reducing reliance on imported hardware for Australian merchants.

SYDNEY, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taptouch Software, an Australian-owned hospitality POS provider, today announced the launch of its embedded payment solution (Tap to Pay), fully integrated into its point-of-sale platform. While embedded payment technology is gaining traction globally, Taptouch is the first Australian-owned POS provider to deliver fully embedded payments designed specifically for hospitality operations.

The new embedded Tap-to-Pay capability allows cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars, and hotels to accept contactless cards and digital wallets — including Apple Pay and Google Pay — directly within the POS, without relying on separate EFTPOS terminals. By embedding payment acceptance within the POS environment, Taptouch streamlines checkout and removes handoffs between ordering screens and external payment terminals. Learn more at https://taptouchpos.com/hospitality/tap-to-pay/

Built specifically for hospitality workflows, the platform embeds payments directly into multiple service scenarios, including pay-at-counter, pay-at-table, and self-service kiosk payments. Payments are handled within the same POS/Kiosk used for ordering and table management, allowing operators and staff to complete the entire service and payment flow without switching systems. For venue owners and managers, this results in simpler daily operations during busy service periods, more consistent staff execution, and easier onboarding when training new team members.

"Taptouch has consistently invested in technology designed to improve hospitality operations and elevate the customer experience," said Scott Zhang, CEO of Taptouch. "Rather than adapting generic payment solutions, embedded payments are designed natively within the POS to reflect how hospitality teams take orders, move through service, and complete payments on the floor."

The embedded payment solution is now available in Australia and New Zealand, from independent operators to multi-site groups, and is designed to scale alongside growing operational complexity and service demands.

Watch a short overview of Taptouch's embedded payments solution: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sirc6KT2jTI

For more information, visit https://taptouchpos.com/

By PR Newswire

Taptouch Software

Taptouch Tap to Pay POS provider

