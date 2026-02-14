Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

WuKong Chinese ranks first globally by paying users, Frost says

February 14, 2026 | 20:30
(0) user say
The online language learning platform leads worldwide in total subscriber count, according to market research from the consulting firm.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuKong Education recently announced that its flagship brand, WuKong Chinese, has been ranked No.1 globally among Chinese education online platforms serving non-native Chinese-speaking regions, based on cumulative paying users. The ranking is supported by an independent Market Position Statement released by global consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

According to the certification, as of December 31, 2025, WuKong Chinese held the leading global position within Frost & Sullivan's defined market segment of Chinese education online platforms serving non-native Chinese-speaking regions. The research was completed in January 2026 and used cumulative paying users as the metric, reflecting actual paid adoption within the segment.

For the purposes of the study, non-native Chinese-speaking regions are defined as all global markets excluding China's mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and China's Taiwan region.

"Being recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the global market leader in this segment marks a significant milestone for us. This recognition reflects our long-term focus on curriculum development, teaching excellence, and educational technology, as well as our mission to make high-quality Chinese learning accessible to children around the world," said a spokesperson for WuKong Education.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, WuKong Education provides online education solutions for learners aged 3–18 across 118 countries and regions, serving nearly one million families worldwide. Its core brand, WuKong Chinese, delivers a structured Chinese learning curriculum designed for K–12 learners from non-Chinese-speaking backgrounds, with learning outcomes aligned to internationally recognized standards, including HSK and YCT.

WuKong Chinese's market leadership is supported by a systemized education model designed to address common challenges in overseas Chinese language learning, including teacher availability, personalization, learner engagement, and cultural context. The platform offers four core curriculum tracks—Preschool Chinese Program, Exploratory Chinese Program, Proficient Chinese Program, and Foundational Chinese Program—to serve learners from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

Its teaching approach integrates internationally recognized methodologies such as inquiry-based learning and Total Physical Response (TPR). Courses are delivered by a global faculty selected through a rigorous multi-stage certification process, with an acceptance rate of approximately 1%, and are supported by a proprietary digital learning platform and a dual-teacher service model to ensure consistent learning outcomes.

As demand grows for scalable, high-quality Chinese learning worldwide, the Frost & Sullivan Market Position Statement reinforces WuKong Chinese's position within the defined market segment of Chinese education online platforms serving non-native Chinese-speaking regions.

Learn more at wukongsch.com.

By PR Newswire

WuKong Education

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wukong WuKong Chinese

Related Contents

Chinese video game hit 'Black Myth' sells 10 mn copies in three days

Chinese video game hit 'Black Myth' sells 10 mn copies in three days

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Future orientations for healthcare improvements

Future orientations for healthcare improvements

A cultural development pillar for the new period

A cultural development pillar for the new period

Infrastructure orientations suitable for a new chapter

Infrastructure orientations suitable for a new chapter

Innovation breakthroughs that can elevate the nation

Innovation breakthroughs that can elevate the nation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020