Wynn Resorts Macau wins most Forbes awards among Macao properties

February 14, 2026 | 20:16
(0) user say
The integrated resort secured the highest number of Forbes Travel Guide accolades in the territory, reinforcing its premium positioning in Asia's gaming hub.

MACAU, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts Macau achieved the most Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) awards of any individual resort in Macao this year. With a combined total of 63 stars from FTG in 2026, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace continue to set the benchmark for luxury hospitality in Macao. For three consecutive years, Wynn Palace has reigned as the largest FTG Five-Star resort in the world, and it is the only resort worldwide with six individual FTG Five-Star awards. The luxurious resort on Cotai also carries on its legacy of holding the most FTG Five-Star restaurants of any individual resort in the world, achieving this honor for seven straight years.

"The remarkable accomplishments of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace in the 2026 Forbes Travel Guide Awards underscore our unwavering dedication to excellence—continually raising the bar, refining our service standards, and fostering innovation," said Frederic Luvisutto, Chief Operating Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited. "With Wynn Resorts Macau earning more Forbes Travel Guide honors than any other individual resort in Macao this year, this distinction is a powerful testament to the extraordinary commitment of our team members, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver world-class experiences for travelers from across the globe."

Wynn Palace retained its status once again as home to more FTG Five-Star Restaurants than any other individual resort in the world, garnering four Five-Star Restaurant accolades at Chef Tam's Seasons, Mizumi, Sushi Mizumi and SW Steakhouse. At Wynn Macau, Wing Lei has been recognized once again with the Forbes Five-Star Restaurant award, reaffirming its exceptional culinary standards.

Wynn Resorts Macau received the following 2026 Forbes Travel Guide Awards:

Wynn Macau:

  • Wynn Macau (Five-Star)
  • Encore at Wynn Macau (Five-Star)
  • The Spa at Wynn Macau (Five-Star)
  • The Spa at Encore (Five-Star)
  • Wing Lei (Five-Star)
  • Drunken Fish (Four-Star)

Wynn Palace:

  • Wynn Palace (Five-Star)
  • The Spa at Wynn Palace (Five-Star)
  • Chef Tam's Seasons (Five-Star)
  • Mizumi (Five-Star)
  • Sushi Mizumi (Five-Star)
  • SW Steakhouse (Five-Star)
  • Lakeview Palace (Four-Star)

For more information on the full list of 2026 Forbes Travel Guide star award winners, please click here.

For more information on Wynn Palace, visit press.wynnpalace.com.

By PR Newswire

Wynn

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

