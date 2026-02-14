Jemmia Diamond hosts Vietnam-UAE trade dialogue with ambassador

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 9, Jemmia Joint Stock Company was honored to welcome Dr. Bader Almatrooshi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Vietnam, together with representatives of the UAE Embassy, for an official visit and working session at Jemmia's headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City.

Dr. Bader Almatrooshi is widely recognized for his important contributions to strengthening the UAE's diplomatic and economic engagement with Asian countries, particularly in key sectors such as trade, energy, technology, and sustainable development. His visit to Jemmia is regarded as a positive milestone, reinforcing bilateral dialogue and supporting Vietnamese enterprises in accessing the UAE market more effectively in 2026.

Why Jemmia?

The UAE Ambassador's decision to visit Jemmia reflects a strong foundation of collaboration established over recent years. Jemmia has actively participated in and co-organized multiple Vietnam - UAE trade promotion initiatives in partnership with DMCC, one of the UAE's leading free trade hubs. These efforts have included economic forums and connectivity events attended by the UAE Ambassador, contributing to deeper mutual understanding and cooperation.

In addition, Jemmia is recognized as a trusted provider of high-standard diamonds in Vietnam, offering products that are officially imported, fully compliant, and transparent in origin. Jemmia's diamonds belong to a quality segment approaching the top 2% globally, serving as an important basis for continued engagement and dialogue with the UAE Embassy.

Jemmia as a Bridge Between the UAE and Vietnamese Enterprises

Within the framework of the visit, Jemmia hosted an open dialogue session designed to foster direct trade exchange between Vietnamese businesses and the UAE Embassy. Enterprises from a wide range of sectors - including real estate, agriculture, coffee, robotics, high technology, renewable energy, and education - had the opportunity to share cooperation needs, explore market potential, and discuss challenges in expanding internationally.

Lam Ngoc Cuong, CEO of Jemmia, stated:

"With a clear vision to serve as a bridge, Jemmia is not only committed to delivering internationally certified diamonds to Vietnamese consumers, but also proactively bringing reputable global partners closer to Vietnam's business community. Through this, we aim to unlock new collaboration opportunities with the UAE market in 2026 for both Jemmia and the broader 'Friends of Jemmia' ecosystem."

Showcasing Vietnamese Cultural Identity Through Dialogue

Alongside its role in trade connectivity, Jemmia remains dedicated to honoring and promoting Vietnamese cultural values as part of its international engagement strategy. The dialogue was hosted in Jemmia's cultural tea space, thoughtfully designed in traditional Vietnamese style. Featuring tea introduced as the "Quốc Tộ Chi Hương," the setting created an open and respectful atmosphere while highlighting Vietnam's cultural sophistication and hospitality.

Jemmia believes that cultural identity is an essential element of international cooperation, helping build trust, long-term relationships, and deeper connections beyond business transactions.

Advancing Jemmia's Definition of "Prosperity Diamonds"

The visit of Dr. Bader Almatrooshi represents a meaningful milestone in further shaping Jemmia's concept of "Prosperity Diamonds." Beyond exceptional quality, transparency, and full legal compliance, this definition expands to encompass sustainable development, international partnership-building, and shared prosperity for enterprises and the wider community.

Through initiatives such as this Vietnam–UAE trade connectivity dialogue, Jemmia continues to position itself not only as a high-end diamond brand, but also as an active platform for business exchange, cultural diplomacy, and cross-border collaboration.

The event reaffirmed Jemmia's long-term commitment to supporting Vietnam's business ecosystem in reaching global markets, particularly in strategic regions such as the Middle East, where opportunities for trade and investment are rapidly growing.