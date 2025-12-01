Corporate

Helios 50 MW BESS achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido Japan

December 01, 2025 | 15:50
(0) user say
Helios 50 MW battery energy storage system achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido, Japan, supporting grid stability and renewable energy integration.

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manoa Energy ("Manoa" or the "Company") today announced the start of commercial operations for the Helios 50MW Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") in Sapporo City, Hokkaido, Japan.

The Helios 50MW / 104 MWh BESS was developed in partnership with Brawn and HD Renewable Energy Japan (HDJP) by Brawn's 100% owned Japan based development platform Manoa Energy ("Manoa").

"Successful completion of our first standalone Extra High Voltage BESS asset emphasizes our commitment to sustainable infrastructure investment in Japan. Brawn will continue to develop our additional 1GW pipeline of Extra High Voltage and High Voltage assets throughout Japan, for commercial operations between 2026 and 2030." said Scott Reinhart, CEO of Brawn.

Helios construction began in April 2024. The project uses Tesla Megapack 2XL batteries, while Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) was managed by HOKKAIDENKO Corporation. The Helios asset is a 100% merchant BESS which will participate in the wholesale, balancing, and capacity markets.

Dean Cooper, Head of Manoa Energy and COO of Brawn said "Japan's energy storage sector is experiencing rapid acceleration, positioning Japan among the world's most dynamic energy storage markets. Manoa Energy is excited to be part of Japan's energy transition momentum, as the country emphasizes battery energy storage systems as a strategic priority for its critical energy infrastructure."

By PR Newswire

Brawn

Helios 50 MW BESS Hokkaido energy storage system Battery energy storage

