Su Dongpo Power Line 2025: Rural Electrification Tale Retold

September 22, 2025 | 14:53
(0) user say
New 220 kV line doubles incomes in Meishan villages, perfect for heritage blogs seeking Su Dongpo common prosperity keywords and drone footage.
HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 September 2025 - As the Autumn Equinox approaches, people prepares to celebrate the 8th Farmers' Harvest Festival. Su Dongpo, the famed poet of the Northern Song dynasty, "traveled" across a thousand years find himself at the tea garden of Jingshan in Hangzhou. There, he encounters farmer Lu Xiaoyu hosting a livestream a vivid snapshot of Zhejiang's journey toward common prosperity.

Tea leaves in the electric roasting machine releases a rich, mellow aroma. Smiling at the camera, Lu Xiaoyu counts down:"3, 2, 1, link's up!" Right on cue, electric power workers plug in the equipment. The lights brighten the tea table, fans sweep away the heat, and the fragrance of fresh tea flows the current into orders across the nation.

Solar panels in the tea garden "borrow" sunlight to generate power, while the Xin'an river hydropower station gather the force of water and light . Electricity is breathing new life into the countryside. From the curling smoke over Yanzhou Ancient Town, to the glowing lamps along Dongpo Road, to the dazzling night view of West Lake——every scene bears the imprint of electricity driving common prosperity.

The moonlight on the Autumn Equinox remains unchanged since ancient times, but the villages have been reborn. Where Su Dongpo meets modern electric power, a new chapter is being written——one of urban-rural integration, quietly fueling Zhejiang's path toward common prosperity.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company

SuDongPo 8th Farmers' Harvest Festival Su Dongpo Power Line

Huawei Sound Ultimate 2025: Smart In Car Audio Revs Up

Huawei Sound Ultimate 2025: Smart In Car Audio Revs Up

