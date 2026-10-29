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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Straits Financial trades inaugural LME Steel HRC Shanghai futures contract

October 29, 2026 | 14:49
(0) user say
Brokerage firm Straits Financial Services participates in the first official trading session of the London Metal Exchange Steel HRC Shanghai futures contract in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Straits Financial Services Pte Ltd (SFSPL), a member of Straits Financial Group, announces its participation in the first trading day of the London Metal Exchange (LME) Steel HRC Shanghai futures contract on 27 October 2026.

SFSPL's participation reflects its continued commitment to supporting the development of commodity derivatives markets and connecting clients with exchange-traded instruments to manage price risk.

The new contract is cash-settled in US dollars against the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) Hot-Rolled Coil (HRC) steel price, as converted by Commodity Pricing and Analysis Limited (CPAL). It marks the first time an SHFE metals price has been made available for trading on another exchange.

By bringing the SHFE HRC benchmark to LME, the contract provides international market participants with more direct access to this price. It also strengthens links between China's steel market and the global trading community, supporting the risk-management needs of producers, traders, investors, and financial institutions.

"We are thrilled to participate in the first trading day of the LME Steel HRC Shanghai futures contract. The new contract broadens the range of instruments available to international participants seeking to manage steel price exposure," said Mr Roger Quek, CEO and Managing Director of SFSPL.

Straits Financial Services looks forward to supporting the development of this market and helping its clients access relevant risk management solutions across global commodity markets.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.straitsfinancial.com.

By PR Newswire

Straits Financial

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TagTag:
Straits Financial Straits Financial Services LME Steel HRC Shanghai futures contract London Metal Exchange

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