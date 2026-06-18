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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SK hynix ships 12-layer HBM4E samples at 16Gbps with 17% lower heat resistance

June 18, 2026 | 09:48
(0) user say
SK hynix has shipped 12-high HBM4E samples to major customers, achieving a maximum speed of 16Gbps per pin while reducing heat resistance by 17% through Advanced MR-MUF technology, strengthening its AI memory leadership.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it has shipped samples of HBM4E, a next-generation DRAM for AI, to major customers.

"The company was able to deliver samples of the 12-stack HBM4E on schedule thanks to its advanced HBM development and production expertise for HBM," said SK hynix, adding that "We will work closely with partners for mass production in a timely manner."

The 12-layer HBM4E shows improvements in both performance and power efficiency. The product features a maximum data processing speed of 16Gbps per pin and power efficiency that is up more than 20 percent from previous models. These enhancements improve data processing capabilities for AI training and inference.

The HBM4E reduces data transfer latency through its latest interface and design optimization while maintaining stable operation in high-bandwidth environments. This enables customers to increase efficiency in processing data for AI data centers and large-scale computing systems.

SK hynix utilizes Advanced MR-MUF1 technology for HBM4E products to achieve a 48GB capacity in a 12-layer stack while ensuring structural stability. In particular, the company has also improved heat resistance by 17 percent, compared to the preceding HBM4, enabling stable operation of memory chips in high-performance computing environments.

1MR-MUF (Mass Reflow Molded Underfill): A process used for stacking semiconductors by injecting liquid protective materials between chips to protect circuits.

SK hynix has successfully supplied optimized memory solutions to customers based on its expertise in the mass production and supply of HBM3, HBM3E, and HBM4. Leveraging its market-proven product reliability and supply capabilities, the company will support the development of next-generation infrastructure while helping address AI system bottlenecks.

"SK hynix has laid the foundation to strengthen its AI leadership with HBM4E based on its market-leading technological capabilities and manufacturing expertise," said Ahn Hyun, President and Chief Development Officer, adding, "Through close collaboration with our partners, we will deliver the value needed in the market while reinforcing our technology leadership as a full-stack AI memory creator."

Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

By PR Newswire

SK hynix Inc.

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TagTag:
SK Hynix SK hynix memory HBM4E samples AI leadership MRMUF technology

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