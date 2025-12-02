Corporate

South Palms Resort chooses Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise for enhanced guest experience

December 02, 2025 | 10:42
(0) user say
South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection chooses Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to deliver enhanced guest experience through advanced networking solutions.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 - Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions that enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, has provided a full turnkey offering that has helped South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao - MGallery Collection to deliver hospitality excellence through their digital guest services.

The resort, which officially opened its doors in August 2025, spans 6 hectares of pristine beachfront on Panglao Island—marking the arrival of the first international luxury resort in the area. With 188 rooms and suites designed to blend contemporary elegance with tropical charm, the resort is committed to flawless service and personalized experiences.

South Palms Panglao MGallery chose the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise solution based on its ability to provide seamless, robust, high-speed connectivity across the resort's expansive and varied property, which includes extensive indoor facilities as well as beaches, pools and gardens. Together with the property owner, a local partner and Pertlink, a technology consultant, ALE provided expert guidance and strategic insights that shaped the network's design. The technology solution includes Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitch® 6360 Stackable Gigabit Ethernet Switch and ALE's Hospitality Hybrid Passive Optical LAN (POL) to provide high-speed, reliable, scalable network coverage and Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccess® Stellar Access Point WLAN products that can withstand extreme temperatures and challenging environments, ensuring stable connectivity across outdoor and indoor spaces. The solution also includes powerful and user-friendly management systems. This unified, single solution under one brand will enable ALE to continue to address the resort's future needs for their core network and telephony infrastructure.

The resort's ALE-based digital backbone accommodates high data demands from guest services as well as back-of-house operations teams. The solution delivers secure, uninterrupted connectivity, enhancing guest and operational efficiency, while reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to support the customer's long-term sustainability and value.

"To meet the scale and luxury demands of South Palms Panglao MGallery, we knew the solution had to be more than just technology—it had to be a unified ecosystem. Working closely with our trusted partner and the strategic guidance of consultant Pertlink, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivered a future-ready, single-brand Hybrid POL/WLAN infrastructure that guarantees both a seamless guest experience and long-term TCO reduction. Partnership was the true foundation of this digital transformation."

Dirk Dumortier, Director of Strategic Partnership, APAC, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

"From the very start, the project's horizontal layout made it clear that HPOL was the optimal solution. After extensive due diligence, we identified ALE as the ideal technology partner — not only for their robust solutions but also for their exceptional pre- and post-sales support. Together with their delivery partner NERA, ALE demonstrated a seamless, professional approach throughout the entire process. Combined with ALE's Wi-Fi infrastructure, we've created an outstanding, connected guest experience."

Terence Ronson, Founder and Managing Director, Pertlink

The collaborative approach among the property owner, technology consultant and ALE has laid the foundation for a scalable, efficient and future-ready network that supports both operational excellence and enhanced guest experiences.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

