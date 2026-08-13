Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Acwa Signs Joint Agreement for Integrated Seawater Desalination Plant in Indonesia

August 13, 2026 | 20:48
(0) user say
Saudi desalination operator Acwa signed a joint development agreement with PT GARAM to build the first utility-scale integrated seawater desalination and industrial salt project across coastal Indonesia.

JAKARTA, Indonesia and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi-listed Acwa (formerly ACWA Power), the world's largest private water desalination company, a leader in the energy transition, and a first mover into green hydrogen at scale, has signed a Joint Development Agreement with PT GARAM, Indonesia's state-owned salt enterprise, to develop the country's first utility-scale integrated seawater desalination and industrial salt production facility.

The agreement was signed by Abraham Mose, President Director of PT GARAM, and Tim Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of PT Acwa Power Indonesia, at Danantara's office in Jakarta and witnessed by H.E. Rosan Roeslani, Chief Executive Officer of Danantara and Minister of Investment of the Republic of Indonesia. Planned for Manyar in Gresik, East Java, and valued at approximately USD 400 million, the facility will combine a seawater reverse-osmosis (SWRO) plant with an integrated salt production line, producing around 62,500 cubic meters of desalinated water per day and approximately 500,000 tons of high-purity industrial salt a year.

Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Chief Executive Officer of Acwa, said: "Indonesia is an important growth market for Acwa, and this agreement represents another step in our commitment to supporting the country's long-term water and industrial needs. By combining our expertise in large-scale seawater desalination with the production of high-purity industrial salt, we have an opportunity to deliver an integrated solution that strengthens water security while supporting Indonesia's ambition to increase domestic salt production. We look forward to working closely with PT GARAM and Danantara to advance this important project."

The project is designed on a Build-Own-Operate basis and will be developed through a project company established in Indonesia, using a limited or non-recourse project financing structure anchored in the project's own cash flows. Indonesia currently imports more than 4 million tons of industrial salt a year, with demand expected to rise to more than 7.7 million tons by 2028. By recovering high-purity salt as a co-product of the desalination brine-management process, the Gresik facility is designed to increase domestic salt supply while providing a reliable source of desalinated water for industrial use. The project also creates the potential, subject to feasibility, to recover additional marine minerals from the same process.

Abraham Mose, President Director of PT GARAM, said: "The signing of this Joint Development Agreement marks a significant milestone for PT GARAM in building a salt industry that is more modern, efficient, and competitive. This enables Indonesia to increase salt production capacity while also building an industrial ecosystem that integrates desalination technology, industrial salt production, energy efficiency, and the potential for developing other marine minerals. Technology and knowledge transfer are central to this collaboration, and our aim is to ensure that Indonesia has world-scale production facilities alongside the workforce capable of operating and developing them sustainably."

Tim Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of PT Acwa Power Indonesia, said: "This is a strong foundation for developing an integrated solution tailored to Indonesia's needs. Combining desalinated water and high-purity industrial salt production within a single facility creates the potential to address two important national priorities at once. Our focus will now be on working closely with PT GARAM to progress the project responsibly and establish the foundations for its successful long-term development."

Under the agreement, Acwa will contribute its experience in desalination project development, technology selection, technical design, financing structure, engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as long-term operations and maintenance. The collaboration also includes knowledge and technology transfer, training, and the sharing of operating protocols with personnel from PT GARAM and the project company. PT GARAM will lead site readiness and project access, permitting, and stakeholder coordination in Indonesia, and the development of markets and commercial channels for the facility's output.

Acwa holds more than 98 GW of global power capacity, including more than 52 GW of renewable energy, and is the world's largest private water desalination company. Its global experience in developing, financing, constructing, and operating large-scale water and power infrastructure, together with its growing presence in Indonesia, positions the company to support the country's long-term demand for reliable and sustainable water solutions.

Learn more: www.acwapower.com

By PR Newswire

Acwa

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Acwa PT GARAM Seawater Desalination Plant Integrated salt production

Related Contents

SUEZ Breaks Ground on Philippines’ Largest Seawater Desalination Plant

SUEZ Breaks Ground on Philippines’ Largest Seawater Desalination Plant

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Pudu Robotics Launches AI Scrubber Robot for Commercial Spaces

Pudu Robotics Launches AI Scrubber Robot for Commercial Spaces

Vitamin Angels Delivers 870,000 Vitamin A Capsules Across Indonesian Provinces

Vitamin Angels Delivers 870,000 Vitamin A Capsules Across Indonesian Provinces

Insta360 Launches Flagship X6 8K Camera Marking Ten Year Anniversary

Insta360 Launches Flagship X6 8K Camera Marking Ten Year Anniversary

Tencent Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Following Artificial Intelligence Expansion

Tencent Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Following Artificial Intelligence Expansion

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Pudu Robotics Launches AI Scrubber Robot for Commercial Spaces

Pudu Robotics Launches AI Scrubber Robot for Commercial Spaces

Vitamin Angels Delivers 870,000 Vitamin A Capsules Across Indonesian Provinces

Vitamin Angels Delivers 870,000 Vitamin A Capsules Across Indonesian Provinces

Insta360 Launches Flagship X6 8K Camera Marking Ten Year Anniversary

Insta360 Launches Flagship X6 8K Camera Marking Ten Year Anniversary

Tencent Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Following Artificial Intelligence Expansion

Tencent Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Following Artificial Intelligence Expansion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020