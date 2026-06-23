Sisram Medical expands EBD and injectables in Thailand for APAC growth

HONG KONG, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK), a global wellness group offering Energy-Based Devices (EBD), injectables, and other complementary solutions, has officially rolled out its Soprano Titanium across Thailand. Supported by its on-the-ground local team and well-established sales network, Sisram has successfully expanded its footprint across both EBD and injectable lines, solidifying Thailand as a core strategic hub and unlocking substantial growth opportunities throughout Southeast Asia.

Building on its direct local sales operations launched in 2025 and long-term partnerships with leading aesthetic clinics, the Soprano Titanium has secured strong market uptake and broad recognition among local partners. This launch marks a major milestone for the Company's dual-engine growth strategy in Thailand. A pipeline of additional EBD models is currently undergoing local regulatory registration and is scheduled for release in the second half of 2026, further diversifying the Company's regional product portfolio.

Sisram's injectable business continues to deliver strong results in the market. Following a stellar performance in 2025, flagship product Profhilo has maintained robust momentum in Thailand's premium medical aesthetics sector throughout 2026. Widely adopted by top-tier clinics and seasoned practitioners, the product enjoys sustained end-consumer demand, bolstering Sisram's brand standing in the injectables segment and expanding industry collaboration locally.

With both EBD and injectable lines gaining solid market traction, Sisram is capitalizing on cross-business synergies to develop tailored combination treatment protocols that cater to sophisticated local market needs. By combining Profhilo's skin remodelling and rejuvenation benefits with the advanced technology of Soprano Titanium, the Company has created customised regimens targeting high-demand aesthetic treatments in Thailand, including skin tightening, facial contouring and anti-ageing solutions.

This integrated approach enhances patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes. It enables partner clinics to deliver more comprehensive treatment packages and maximize the value of Sisram's full product range. The model also strengthens clinics' market competitiveness, boosts customer retention, and drives higher product penetration, broader channel coverage, as well as improved revenue and profitability — establishing a one-of-a-kind competitive edge in the local landscape.

Eyal Ben David, CEO of Sisram Medical, commented: "Thailand stands out as one of Southeast Asia's most vibrant medical aesthetics markets, underpinned by sound healthcare infrastructure, strong domestic demand and a booming medical tourism sector. Over the past year, we have ramped up local investment and expanded our presence, achieving healthy growth in both revenue and profit."

"Our progress in Thailand validates the strength of our global product portfolio, localized operating model and dual-growth strategy," he continued. "Going forward, we will further entrench Thailand as our key strategic base for the APAC region. We will expand our customer footprint, elevate medical education, technical support and after-sales services, and deepen synergies between our EBD and injectable businesses. Through ongoing innovation and premium solution offerings, we are well positioned to serve local consumers and the fast-growing medical tourism market, and deliver sustainable, high-quality growth across the broader APAC market."

For more information, please visit: www.sisram-medical.com.