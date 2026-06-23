Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

National Book Store partners with Anchanto to strengthen omnichannel operations

June 23, 2026 | 16:46
(0) user say
National Book Store, Inc. has partnered with Anchanto to bolster its omnichannel operations and support growth in online order volumes across more than 260 retail locations in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a recent signing ceremony, National Book Store, Inc. partnered with Anchanto to strengthen its omnichannel operations and support continued growth in online order volumes. Having experienced success with Anchanto's platform through a reseller partner, National Book Store is now deploying the products, Anchanto's Order Management System (OMS) and Warehouse Management System (WMS) to unify operations across its 260+ retail stores and e-commerce channels.

The partnership enables National Book Store to keep pace with the growing demand for omnichannel shopping in the Philippines, ensuring customers are served quickly and accurately whether they order through a marketplace, their website, or walk into one of their stores.

Anchanto's products will centralise order management, synchronise inventory in real time across locations, and integrate smoothly with National Book Store's existing SAP and point-of-sale systems, helping simplify operations and support the business as it scales.

National Book Store teams can better coordinate inventory between online and offline channels, manage multiple online storefronts, and maintain consistent service levels while handling growing order volumes more efficiently. The solution also provides guaranteed uptime and dedicated support to help sustain National Book Store's high-volume operations.

Adrian Ramos, President & CEO of National Book Store, said "With our earlier experience with the platform, we've validated Anchanto's capabilities and are thrilled to move forward with a direct partnership. This allows us to connect our retail stores, warehouses, online channels, and existing SAP systems into one unified ecosystem, an essential step to sustaining our e-commerce momentum and strengthening our omnichannel presence across the Philippines."

Vaibhav Dabhade, CEO of Anchanto, added, "National Book Store is an iconic Philippine retailer. We're excited to support their next phase of growth with our strong local expertise in the Philippines, backed by experience working with large enterprise retailers across multiple global markets. Together, we look forward to helping National Book Store simplify operations, strengthen its omnichannel capabilities, and continue delivering great shopping experiences to customers across the country."

By PR Newswire

Anchanto

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
National Book Store Anchanto Omnichannel operations

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

IR launches Iris AI assistant for end-to-end card payment observability

IR launches Iris AI assistant for end-to-end card payment observability

CPHI/Hi Korea 2026 opens pre-registration for August Seoul event

CPHI/Hi Korea 2026 opens pre-registration for August Seoul event

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Italy marks anniversary by celebrating women's eight decades of progress

Italy marks anniversary by celebrating women's eight decades of progress

Vietnam Airlines secures preliminary backing for $2.9 billion aircraft financing package

Vietnam Airlines secures preliminary backing for $2.9 billion aircraft financing package

IR launches Iris AI assistant for end-to-end card payment observability

IR launches Iris AI assistant for end-to-end card payment observability

CPHI/Hi Korea 2026 opens pre-registration for August Seoul event

CPHI/Hi Korea 2026 opens pre-registration for August Seoul event

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020