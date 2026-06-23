National Book Store partners with Anchanto to strengthen omnichannel operations

MANILA, Philippines, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a recent signing ceremony, National Book Store, Inc. partnered with Anchanto to strengthen its omnichannel operations and support continued growth in online order volumes. Having experienced success with Anchanto's platform through a reseller partner, National Book Store is now deploying the products, Anchanto's Order Management System (OMS) and Warehouse Management System (WMS) to unify operations across its 260+ retail stores and e-commerce channels.

The partnership enables National Book Store to keep pace with the growing demand for omnichannel shopping in the Philippines, ensuring customers are served quickly and accurately whether they order through a marketplace, their website, or walk into one of their stores.

Anchanto's products will centralise order management, synchronise inventory in real time across locations, and integrate smoothly with National Book Store's existing SAP and point-of-sale systems, helping simplify operations and support the business as it scales.

National Book Store teams can better coordinate inventory between online and offline channels, manage multiple online storefronts, and maintain consistent service levels while handling growing order volumes more efficiently. The solution also provides guaranteed uptime and dedicated support to help sustain National Book Store's high-volume operations.

Adrian Ramos, President & CEO of National Book Store, said "With our earlier experience with the platform, we've validated Anchanto's capabilities and are thrilled to move forward with a direct partnership. This allows us to connect our retail stores, warehouses, online channels, and existing SAP systems into one unified ecosystem, an essential step to sustaining our e-commerce momentum and strengthening our omnichannel presence across the Philippines."

Vaibhav Dabhade, CEO of Anchanto, added, "National Book Store is an iconic Philippine retailer. We're excited to support their next phase of growth with our strong local expertise in the Philippines, backed by experience working with large enterprise retailers across multiple global markets. Together, we look forward to helping National Book Store simplify operations, strengthen its omnichannel capabilities, and continue delivering great shopping experiences to customers across the country."