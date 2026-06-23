AI cuts Changzhou power connection planning from days to minutes

CHANGZHOU, China, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses in Changzhou are benefiting from a groundbreaking digital upgrade to local power supply services, as AI technology slashes the time required for custom power supply solution preparation from 3-5 working days to merely 3 to 5 minutes, marking a landmark efficiency revolution for power grid service procedures.

At the business hall of State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company, corporate applicants can complete consultation and application for high-voltage power connection services in a highly streamlined process. After customer managers input key information including power consumption address, power usage category, supply voltage and approved contracted power capacity into the intelligent service system, a complete and standardized preliminary power supply plan can be automatically generated within 3 to 5 minutes.

This dramatic efficiency improvement stems from the in-depth deployment of State Grid's Guangming Large Language Model for Power Industry. Leveraging this dedicated AI large model, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power has developed an intelligent automatic generation scenario for power supply plans, eliminating lengthy manual review and drafting procedures that previously took several working days.

Launched as a pilot project in Jintan District, Changzhou in February 2026, the intelligent power service scenario has served more than 70 market entities of various types to date, earning widespread recognition and positive feedback from corporate end users.

Technology Empowerment and Cross-departmental Data Integration Underpin Service Upgrade

The core driver behind the remarkable service upgrade lies in comprehensive digital technology empowerment and cross-departmental resource integration. The intelligent service platform integrates multiple cutting-edge functions, including visual map-based operation, intelligent power supply route mapping and automatic filling of core business fields. Meanwhile, it incorporates full-spectrum standardized power handling rules and a comprehensive industry knowledge database.

The platform successfully breaks down long-standing data silos across marketing, distribution network, power dispatching and other internal departments of the power grid system. With multi-dimensional intelligent algorithm evaluation covering power supply economy, electricity consumption safety and grid operation reliability, the system can automatically match optimal wiring modes, equipment operation modes and transformer combination solutions for individual clients, delivering highly standardized and accurate power supply plans intelligently.

Before the launch of the AI-powered intelligent system, the whole procedure from application acceptance to final confirmation of grid connection and power receiving plans required 3 to 5 working days of manual review, communication and repeated revision. Official operational data shows that the new intelligent scenario has boosted the overall efficiency of power supply plan compilation by 90%. The adoption rate of system-recommended grid connection plans exceeds 80%, while the consistency rate of intelligently generated power receiving plans hits over 99.5%.

Two Core Transformations Reshape Public Power Service Logic

The AI-driven digital renovation brings two fundamental transformations to traditional power supply services. Firstly, the service model has shifted from passive response to customer demands to proactive identification and prediction of potential power consumption needs for enterprises. Secondly, service decision-making has evolved from experience-reliant manual judgment to data-driven intelligent analysis, ensuring both ultra-fast processing speed and high service accuracy.

In the long run, the optimized intelligent power service substantially cuts overall power connection time costs for enterprises and reduces social institutional costs for accessing public power services. It also acts as a key highlight for local governments to optimize business environments and bolster high-quality regional economic development.

Adhering to the service tenet of serving people through reliable power supply, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company will continue to advance digital and intelligent transformation of public power services. Following the successful practice of intelligent power connection plan generation, the company will expand the mature AI application model to more business scenarios, including energy efficiency diagnosis and intelligent electricity bill accounting. The company will further extend intelligent digital capabilities across full power service chains, refine overall service standards, and convert faster, smarter power grid services into tangible warmth and strong momentum for regional high-quality economic growth.