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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Telix hosts webinar on theranostics for glioma and glioblastoma

June 23, 2026 | 16:41
(0) user say
Telix Pharmaceuticals has announced an educational webinar exploring unmet needs in neurologic oncology, focusing on glioma and glioblastoma and the potential role of theranostics.

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") today announces an educational webinar exploring the unmet needs in neurologic oncology (specifically glioma and glioblastoma) and how theranostics may help address these.

David N. Cade, MD, Telix Group Chief Medical Officer will provide a clinical update, which will be followed by a fireside chat with Nelleke Tolboom, MD, Nuclear Medicine physician and academic faculty member at UMC Utrecht (Netherlands) and Josef Pichler, MD, Head of the Neuro-oncological Center at Kepler University Hospital Linz (Austria).

The presentation will be followed by Q&A with Dr. Cade and Richard Valeix, CEO, Telix Therapeutics.

Webinar date and time:

EDT: Monday, June 29, 2026, 5:00 p.m.

AEST: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 7:00 a.m.

Participants can register for the webinar at the following link:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054826-mur5i9.html

By PR Newswire

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Telix Theranostics glioma glioblastoma Telix Pharmaceuticals webinar Unmet needs neurologic oncology

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