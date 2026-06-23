Telix hosts webinar on theranostics for glioma and glioblastoma

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") today announces an educational webinar exploring the unmet needs in neurologic oncology (specifically glioma and glioblastoma) and how theranostics may help address these.

David N. Cade, MD, Telix Group Chief Medical Officer will provide a clinical update, which will be followed by a fireside chat with Nelleke Tolboom, MD, Nuclear Medicine physician and academic faculty member at UMC Utrecht (Netherlands) and Josef Pichler, MD, Head of the Neuro-oncological Center at Kepler University Hospital Linz (Austria).

The presentation will be followed by Q&A with Dr. Cade and Richard Valeix, CEO, Telix Therapeutics.

Webinar date and time:

EDT: Monday, June 29, 2026, 5:00 p.m.

AEST: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 7:00 a.m.

Participants can register for the webinar at the following link:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054826-mur5i9.html