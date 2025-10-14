Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Siemens Envalior 2025: Fry-Oil to Coupling Relays for Greener Electrical Parts

October 14, 2025 | 10:46
(0) user say
Bio-based polymer cuts carbon thirty per cent, giving manufacturing blogs sustainable relays keywords and material specs.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Smart Infrastructure has launched a new series of coupling relays, with housing made from plastic that consists of 70 percent bio-based material - derived from biomass waste. The Akulon® K225-KS B-MB plastic was developed by Envalior, a world leader in a wide range of industries by designing and developing high-quality sustainable solutions, in collaboration with Siemens to ensure all the desired properties are met. The plastic's raw material comes from used cooking oil (UCO), left over after frying in the food industry, restaurants, snack bars and households. As UCO is no longer suitable for human or animal consumption, it does not compete with food or animal feed production. While UCO is mainly used for biodiesel, Envalior uses it for the production of engineering plastics based on a mass balance concept, avoiding incineration. Envalior is a global supplier of high-performance engineering materials.

"Collaborating with Envalior to create this bio-based plastic is an important step towards advancing the use of more sustainable materials in our electrical products. We are pleased to work with Envalior as another strong partner on our journey towards a more environmentally friendly portfolio," says Andreas Matthé, CEO of Electrical Products at Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

The new SIRIUS 3RQ4 coupling relay comes in three versatile variants for a wide range of industrial requirements.

The first variant with integral relay output is specially designed for harsh environmental conditions, as well as for areas with specific safety requirements. These relays have safety-ready characteristic values (B10d values) and are also approved for use in potentially explosive atmospheres (ATEX-certified). This variant is optionally available with gold-plated contact elements for switching very low currents, or with printed circuit boards with a protective coating, which are suited for railway applications.

As a second variant, plug-in coupling relays are available for applications that require quick relay replacement during operation. They are also available as an option with gold-plated contacts. 

For applications requiring very fast, soundless and frequent switching, Siemens offers a third variant with semiconductor output. As it has a virtually infinite service life, it is used where replacing conventional relays can be expensive and time-consuming. Siemens has been able to increase the switching capacity of these semiconductor variants to up to 6A, enabling them to match the performance of conventional elementary relays. 

The SIRIUS 3RQ4 coupling relays are designed for more sustainability throughout their entire lifecycle, from development to the end of service life and meet the strict criteria of the Siemens EcoTech label. This includes 33 percent lower energy losses in the semiconductor variant compared to previous versions as well as eliminating problematic materials such as halogens or PFAS.

In addition, the product can be easily dismantled and recycled at the end of its life. Envalior's Akulon® K225-KS B-MB, a bio-based, halogen-free, flame-retardant polyamide 6 grade plastic for injection molding, is the ideal choice for these coupling relays. This more sustainable material is characterized by a significantly improved environmental profile, high heat resistance, and excellent chemical resistance and is used in many electrical engineering and power distribution applications.

"At Envalior, we are proud to have partnered with Siemens in the development of the SIRIUS 3RQ4 coupling relay series. A key success factor in this project was achieving excellent flow behavior in thin-wall designs and a UL94 V-0 rating at just 0.4 mm thickness, while simultaneously achieving an outstanding green share from bio-waste sources but at prime quality," says Dr. Marc Rudolf, Global Key Account Manager, Envalior.

The new SIRIUS 3RQ4 coupling relays have a space-saving slim-line design for optimized use in control cabinets. They have been designed and intensively tested for use in combination with Siemens controllers. Their fully automated production at the Siemens plant in Amberg shortens the supply chain in the German and European markets. The coupling relays are shipped in more sustainable cardboard boxes in standard multi-piece packaging. The operating instructions and all relevant information can be accessed electronically from an ID link on the device. 

In addition to the manufacture of bio-based products, Envalior also focuses on renewable energies. In 2024, Envalior covered over 50 percent of its global electricity needs with renewable energies. By 2030, Envalior aims to reduce emissions by another 35 percent. This will be achieved through a variety of measures, including expanding renewable energies to 100 percent by 2030, implementing local emission reduction initiatives, and switching to climate-friendly heat sources. Envalior invests in renewable energies close to its production sites around the world.

Visit Envalior for more information at K 2025 (Hall 6, Stand B11, October 8-15, 2025, Messe Düsseldorf, Germany) or at https://www.envalior.com/en-us/products.

For more information on Siemens Smart Infrastructure, please see Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

By PR Newswire

Envalior B.V.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
siemens Siemens Smart Infrastructure Coupling Relays sustainable materials

Related Contents

Skyborn Picks Siemens For Gennaker Wind Project

Skyborn Picks Siemens For Gennaker Wind Project

Siemens, ABB, Kempower, and i-charging Top EV Charger Rankings

Siemens, ABB, Kempower, and i-charging Top EV Charger Rankings

Siemens wins top smart water meter award from Frost & Sullivan

Siemens wins top smart water meter award from Frost & Sullivan

Siemens buys US firm Dotmatics for $5.1 bn in AI software push

Siemens buys US firm Dotmatics for $5.1 bn in AI software push

Siemens acquires Altair and its AI-powered industrial software

Siemens acquires Altair and its AI-powered industrial software

Xuan Thien Group on a journey towards to a green future

Xuan Thien Group on a journey towards to a green future

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Aryaka 2025: New Channel Program Promises Partner Scalability

Aryaka 2025: New Channel Program Promises Partner Scalability

“Veterinary Orthopedic Guardian” 2025: European Surgeon Partners with VEC Hong Kong

“Veterinary Orthopedic Guardian” 2025: European Surgeon Partners with VEC Hong Kong

Sentorise 2025: 12.8V LiFePO₄ Battery Targets European Market

Sentorise 2025: 12.8V LiFePO₄ Battery Targets European Market

F1 Singapore Night Race 2025: Tourism and Commerce Surge – Visa

F1 Singapore Night Race 2025: Tourism and Commerce Surge – Visa

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020