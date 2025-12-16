SF launches new supply chain solutions for Asia global growth

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - SF has launched two new cross-border supply chain products — "SF Smartlink Vietnam", connecting China with Mainland Southeast Asia, and "SF India Sky Prime", linking China with South Asia. The company has also unveiled "Ylink", an innovative end-to-end integrated supply chain solution that combines financial services, logistics and warehousing, and data-driven capabilities.



SF Smartlink Vietnam:



It primarily serves the emerging "China–Vietnam–Global" industrial model, in which raw materials are sourced in China, assembled in Vietnam, and shipped to markets worldwide. Leveraging Asia's extensive highway network, the service enables flexible deployment to navigate Vietnam's variable weather, maintaining reliable door-to-door transit times even in challenging conditions.



Building on these advantages, the product also delivers meaningful cost savings over air and sea freight, while allowing flexible dispatch to help enterprises respond quickly to market shifts. It provides end-to-end route visibility and lower carbon emissions, addressing companies' needs for efficiency, cost control, and sustainability. With this offering, SF aims to ensure stable, reliable and fully transparent cross-border logistics between China and Vietnam.



SF India Sky Prime:



With the rapid expansion of high-tech industries such as electronics and pharmaceuticals in India, SF has launched the "SF India Sky Prime" service to provide precise logistics connectivity between China and India. Based on air transportation, this product leverages SF's owned freighter fleet with over 40 weekly flights and more than 1,900 tons of stable capacity, covering key Indian cities including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Bangalore.



The product offers multiple delivery time guarantee and service levels, allowing customers to choose solutions tailored to their cargo needs. It ensures high reliability with door-to-door pickup and delivery, stable capacity, guaranteed transit times, and end-to-end visibility throughout the journey.



Ylink:



Enterprises with cross-border supply chains commonly face multiple challenges, including complex cross-border management of suppliers, risks of exchange rate fluctuations, and issues related to procurement, customs clearance, logistics and warehousing. To address these pain points, SF has launched the innovative "Ylink" service, offering a solution that combines logistics and trade, and providing enterprises with end-to-end comprehensive services covering trade execution, financial services, logistics warehousing and data empowerment.



Leveraging fund management platforms in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong China, and Singapore, along with multinational business entities and global network resources, "Ylink" can flexibly respond to customers' personalized needs. It supports multi-currency settlement and hedging services, while also enabling core enterprises expanding overseas to achieve unified supplier management—including unified delivery and fixed payment terms.



The solution not only helps enterprises achieve more cost-efficient procurement but also fosters a more stable and controllable upstream supply chain.



Founded in 1993, SF Group has grown over the past 32 years into Asia's largest and the world's fourth-largest integrated logistics service provider (according to the Frost & Sullivan Report, by revenue in 2024), with services spanning more than 200 countries and regions worldwide.



As of the end of June 2025, SF has the highest density of its Asia-Pacific regional air network among the industry players, with up to 72 weekly flights on China–India routes and between 14 and 24 weekly flights connecting China with Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and other destinations.



At SF Ezhou Hub, the central node of our hub-and-spoke logistics network, SF currently operates 17 international air routes. In addition, its customs clearance services cover 79 global ports, while its overseas warehousing footprint has surpassed 2.5 million square meters.



Mitchell Mao, CEO of SF International Business Center, stated that SF aims to systematically build a portfolio of cross-border supply chain management services spanning Asia and beyond from China. By aligning with trends such as product exports and the relocation of production capacity, the company seeks to address critical bottlenecks and challenges across global production, sales, and distribution networks.



This represents more than just an aggregation of services—it is the creation of a global supply chain infrastructure for our clients, characterized by greater certainty, resilience, efficiency, and agility. It is designed to fully meet the essential demands of supply chain management amid the ongoing development of globalized industries.



Leveraging its global logistics network and product portfolio, SF will continue to strive to become the leading comprehensive supply chain service provider in Asia and a strategic partner indispensable in customers' global expansion journey.

