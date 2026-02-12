Corporate

Scottish Tartan Illuminates Brisbane Landmarks

February 12, 2026 | 14:29
(0) user say
Traditional Scottish patterns were projected onto Brisbane buildings as part of cultural celebrations connecting the Australian city with Scotland.

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --A bold cultural showcase sparks travel to Scotland in 2026
Scotland brings its iconic tartan and cultural heritage to the Southern Hemisphere as part of a global invitation to visit in 2026. With the Commonwealth Games taking place in Glasgow this year, alongside major new attractions, Scotland is stepping into the international spotlight.

Scotland paints Brisbane tartan
As The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo prepares to take centre stage in Brisbane and Auckland, VisitScotland has illuminated the historic pillars of Brisbane City Hall with the Tattoo tartan. The striking display celebrates Scotland's deep-rooted traditions and cultural pride, creating a moment of connection with Australia.

Marking its 75th anniversary, the Tattoo brings massed pipes and drums, military precision and contemporary storytelling to audiences in Australia and New Zealand, having captivated more than 100 million people worldwide.

Why Scotland in 2026?
With global attention on Scotland in 2026, travellers are encouraged to look beyond postcard moments and discover a destination evolving in exciting new ways. New and reimagined experiences launching across the country include The Inverness Castle Experience, the reopening of Paisley Museum, a transformed Calanais Standing Stones Visitor Centre on the Isle of Lewis, and landmark exhibitions in Glasgow and Dundee.

Scotland is closely aligned with the travel preferences of Australian and New Zealand visitors, who are increasingly seeking wellbeing–focused, community–minded and immersive experiences. This growing appetite for wellness, noctourism and slow travel is reflected across the country from floating saunas on Highland lochs to new dark sky observatories in southern Scotland.

The Tattoo's visit to Australia and New Zealand provides a platform for VisitScotland to connect with local partners and promote Scotland as a must-visit destination. Jill Walker, Director of Marketing at VisitScotland, said: "The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is a globally recognised symbol of Scotland's culture and a compelling platform to engage audiences in Australia and New Zealand. Alongside these high–profile cultural moments, we are working closely with media, travel trade and partners to showcase the breadth of Scotland's visitor offer and encourage future travel."

Australia also shares a longstanding connection with Scotland through whisky, craftsmanship and storytelling. The country was Johnnie Walker's first major export market in the 1870s, a legacy continuing to draw Australian travellers to Scotland.

For more on holidays in Scotland, visit www.visitscotland.com

Notes to Editors  

  • Follow us on X: @visitscotnews or @VisitScotland on Linkedin
  • VisitScotland is Scotland's national tourism organisation. Its core purpose is to drive the visitor economy, growing its value in Scotland. 
  • As an economic growth agency, VisitScotland's activity focuses on three key priorities – market development, place development and business and experience development.   
  • VisitScotland's work helps deliver the ambitions of the national tourism strategy, Scotland Outlook 2030, for Scotland to be a world leader in 21st century tourism, and the national events strategy, Scotland the Perfect Stage.  
  • It leverages tourism and events as a force for good for all of Scotland's people and places and builds Scotland's international profile as a leading place to visit, live, work, study and do business.
  • VisitScotland is a proud signatory of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism and Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency.  
  • For VisitScotland's press releases go to Media Centre (visitscotland.org) tourism statistics and frequently asked questions go to http://www.visitscotland.org/
  • For holiday information on Scotland go to www.visitscotland.com 

VisitScotland

