SAP brass hit road for Q3 investor tour

August 28, 2025 | 05:12
(0) user say
Cloud growth and margin math top the script—analysts ready the tough questions.

WALLDORF, Germany, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the participation of its executives at the following event. This events will be webcast, and the replays will be made available shortly after the event on the SAP Investor Relations website: https://www.sap.com/investors/en/calendar.html

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, San Francisco, Dominik Asam, CFO and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 5:50 pm – 6:25 pm CEST / 4:50 pm – 5:25 pm BST / 11:50 am – 12:25 pm EDT / 8:50 am – 9:25 am PDT.

Jefferies Structural Winners Series, virtual, Dominik Asam, CFO and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 5:00 pm – 5:45 pm CEST / 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm BST / 11:00 am – 11:45 am EDT / 8:00 am – 8:45 am PDT.

For more information, visit www.sap.com.

By PR Newswire

SAP SE

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SAP investor SAP SE

