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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AI adoption outpaces delivery readiness, Info-Tech report finds

March 25, 2026 | 10:59
(0) user say
The research firm's annual study identified a gap between enterprise artificial intelligence ambitions and organizational capabilities to deploy applications effectively.

SYDNEY, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications teams across the APAC region continue to face a widening gap between AI ambition and delivery reality heading into 2026, according to recent findings from Info-Tech Research Group. As organisations accelerate AI initiatives, many are encountering delivery constraints and capability gaps that limit their ability to translate early momentum into sustained results. The global research and advisory firm's Applications Priorities 2026 report identifies the most critical execution gaps facing applications leaders and provides a structured set of priorities to help teams stabilise delivery, modernise practices, and support enterprise-wide AI adoption.

The Applications Priorities 2026 report from Info-Tech Research Group outlines four priorities to help applications leaders strengthen delivery fundamentals, scale AI responsibly, and realign execution with enterprise goals in the year ahead.

Info-Tech's report finds that while AI adoption is accelerating, most organisations still lack an up-to-date, enterprise-wide AI strategy, increasing execution risk for applications teams tasked with scaling delivery. At the same time, technical debt continues to constrain throughput and modernisation efforts, limiting organisations' ability to realise consistent value as AI becomes more deeply embedded in application delivery and operations. These challenges are particularly pronounced across APAC, where organisations are working to scale AI capabilities while addressing talent shortages and uneven delivery maturity.

"AI is accelerating faster than most applications practices are prepared for," says Andrew Kum-Seun, lead author of the report and research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Organisations that focus only on pilots or tools will struggle to sustain results. Leaders who strengthen delivery fundamentals and deliberately integrate AI into roles, workflows, and architectures will be far better positioned to deliver consistent value."

Key Challenges Applications Leaders Face in 2026
Despite growing investment in AI-enabled development and automation, the Applications Priorities 2026 report shows that applications teams across APAC continue to face several structural challenges that constrain execution, especially as organisations work to scale delivery capacity and build the capabilities required to support AI-driven initiatives:

  • Accumulating technical debt that slows throughput, increases costs, and limits modernisation
  • Resource capacity constraints driven by skill shortages, growing backlogs, and unrealistic delivery expectations
  • Integration complexity stemming from expanding SaaS, cloud, and third-party ecosystems
  • Inconsistent governance and data practices that increase risk and limit AI reliability

These pressures are intensifying as applications teams are expected to support more personalised experiences, automate end-to-end processes, and operationalise AI across the delivery lifecycle.

Info-Tech's Four Applications Priorities for 2026
To help organisations navigate these challenges, Info-Tech's Applications Priorities 2026 report outlines the following four priorities designed to refocus applications teams on execution readiness and stakeholder value:

  • Boost Solution Delivery With AI by embedding mature, proven AI capabilities into core delivery activities to improve throughput, quality, and predictability.
  • Make AI a Team Member by rethinking team composition, capacity, and skills with AI acting as a collaborator rather than a standalone tool.
  • Generate Contextual and Tailored Digital Experiences by delivering the right content, features, and workflows at the right time through data-informed design and AI-enabled personalisation.
  • Enable End-to-End Business Process Automation by orchestrating deterministic and AI-driven automation across systems, workflows, and teams.

"Now is the time for applications practices to act," adds Kum-Seun. "Applications leaders need to reset priorities around the problems their stakeholders actually care about. When applications teams move in step with organisational ambition, AI becomes an accelerator instead of a source of risk."

The Applications Priorities 2026 report is grounded in real-world case examples, industry surveys, and Info-Tech diagnostic benchmarks. It provides practical guidance to help applications leaders reinforce delivery foundations, apply AI intentionally, and move from fragmented improvements to sustainable, enterprise-wide impact in the year ahead.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Andrew Kum-Seun, and access to the complete Applications Priorities 2026 report, please contact pr@infotech.com.

By PR Newswire

Info-Tech Research Group

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TagTag:
Info-Tech AI adoption Applications teams

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