Samurai Paint Completes Asia's Largest Spray Challenge

February 12, 2026 | 14:26
(0) user say
The automotive coating brand finished what it claims as the continent's biggest aerosol painting competition, showcasing professional application techniques.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From 6–8 February 2026, Samurai Paint successfully hosted Asia's Biggest Automotive Aerosol Spraying Event, a landmark three-day challenge that redefined conventional automotive spray painting. Over the course of the event, 30 full car bodies were resprayed using aerosol cans within a single organised challenge, earning official recognition from Asia Records and ASEAN Records for achieving the Highest Number of Full-Body Car Spray Paints Using Aerosol in a Single Event.

The achievement marks a significant milestone in an industry traditionally dominated by professional workshops reliant on compressor systems and spray guns.

Samurai Paint Chief Executive Officer Ian Ong Yoke En said the initiative was designed to challenge this long-standing norm by introducing an alternative driven by aerosol innovation. Years of research and product development, he explained, have enabled the brand to demonstrate that aerosol spray paint can deliver results comparable to traditional methods, while remaining more accessible to everyday users.

"The challenge provided clear, large-scale proof that full car body respraying no longer needs to be confined to professional workshop environments," Ong said.

A Challenge Designed for the DIY Community

A defining feature of the event was its participant selection. Rather than engaging professional painters, Samurai Paint invited DIY enthusiasts to take part, reflecting the brand's commitment to empowering individuals to take control of their own automotive projects.

Careful planning ensured that selected vehicles and participants could complete the full spray process within three days while adhering to structured procedures. Participants were guided through proper surface preparation and application techniques to ensure consistent, high-quality results.

The successful completion of all 30 vehicles demonstrated that, with correct technique and systematic workflows, aerosol-based car painting can achieve professional-level outcomes beyond traditional workshop settings.

Challenging Industry Perceptions

Recognition from Asia Records and ASEAN Records represented more than a numerical milestone. It directly challenged the long-standing perception that aerosol spray paint is unsuitable for full vehicle body applications.

By integrating Samurai's 2K aerosol spray paint, the patented Aero Gun and Tintatek colour-matching technology, the company demonstrated a new level of precision and performance in aerosol-based automotive finishing. Engineered to deliver professional results straight from the can, Samurai 2K features a built-in two-component system that allows paint and hardener to mix internally, producing durable, bodyshop-quality finishes without specialised equipment.

With proper surface preparation and adequate ventilation, automotive enthusiasts can achieve high-quality, long-lasting results independently. Executed publicly and at scale, the record attempt strengthened confidence in aerosol technology and positioned Samurai Paint as a credible alternative to conventional spray systems.

Sustainability and Long-Term Vision

In conjunction with the event, Samurai Paint reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability through a tree plantation programme at Sireh Park, Iskandar Puteri. Thirty trees were planted to symbolise the 30 vehicles resprayed, underscoring the belief that innovation and environmental responsibility must progress hand in hand.

Education remained central to the Samrai Paint's strategy, with participants gaining hands-on insights into spray techniques and standard operating procedures. Although held exclusively in Malaysia, Ong described the challenge as the foundation of a long-term initiative, with plans to establish it as an annual event.

With official recognition from Asia Records and ASEAN Records, Samurai Paint has set a new benchmark for aerosol-based automotive painting — reshaping perceptions and expanding the possibilities of modern automotive finishing.

https://samurai2kaerosol.com/#30cars3days

By PR Newswire

SAMURAI Paint

TagTag:
Samurai Paint Automotive coating brand Professional application techniques

