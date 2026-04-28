DJI launches 11th annual SkyPixel creative contest

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, and SkyPixel, one of the world's most popular online communities for aerial photography and videography, today announced the winners of the 11th Annual SkyPixel Photo and Video Contest, one of the world's largest aerial imaging competitions. This year's edition attracted nearly 95,000 submissions from 96 countries and regions, reflecting the growing global community of creators using aerial and handheld imaging technology to tell powerful visual stories.

The winning works highlight exceptional technical mastery and artistic vision across both photography and video, demonstrating how aerial perspectives continue to redefine storytelling.

Annual Best Video Prize (Aerial)

In the Video Category, the Annual Best Video in the Aerial Category was awarded to Africa Unseen by ellisvanjason, a cinematic aerial epic that captures the raw beauty and untamed spirit of Africa's landscapes and wildlife.

To create the film, the creator journeyed deep into the African wilderness using a comprehensive suite of DJI imaging tools, including DJI Action 5 Pro, Avata 2, Inspire 3, Mavic 3 Pro, Ronin 4D, RS 4 Pro, and DJI Focus Pro. Drawing from over 35TB of cinematic-grade 8K footage, he distilled years of filmmaking expertise, documentary experience, and personal passion into a tightly crafted seven-minute visual narrative.

The creator described the project as his final large-scale "passion piece," choosing to conclude this chapter of his creative journey at his peak. Every frame reflects a deliberate commitment to storytelling and technical excellence. Sweeping desert vistas, vast grasslands, and dramatic canyons unfold with rich cinematic texture, while immersive FPV sequences place viewers alongside wildlife in motion — running, soaring, and interacting in their natural environment.

Judges praised both the artistic vision and technical execution. Zeng Jian noted the film's "precise composition and strong visual control," highlighting its high level of professionalism. Ryan Hosking commended the "beautiful color work and excellent use of DJI technology," emphasizing how consistent camera movement and shot design create a distinctive visual style while clearly conveying the story. Benjamin Hardman described the piece as "one of the most cinematic works in the competition," applauding its color, composition, and narrative impact.[1]

Annual Best Video Prize (Handheld)

In the Handheld Category, Elsewhere The Gaze Can Always Arrive by AYANG received top honors for its poetic narrative and seamless integration of aerial and ground footage.Judge Ryan Hosking commented, "Great use of a variety of shots and composition to help tell the story well. A great uniform look makes the piece feel complete." Judge Benjamin Harman also praised the work, stating: "Beautiful storyline and creative shot types used to create visuals that draw you in. I love the mix of tight and wide shots."

Annual Best Photo Prize

In the Photography Category, the Annual Best Photo award was presented to Filip Hrebenda for The Gate, a striking composition that blends natural framing, atmospheric fog, and human scale into a compelling narrative of exploration and solitude. Judge Daniel Kordan noted that the image features a clean and well-balanced composition with rare environmental conditions that create a unique and unforgettable scene. Judge Jiang Ping added that the interplay of light, shadow, and mist builds a powerful sense of depth and harmony between human presence and nature. Judge Jake Guzman also shared his admiration for the piece: "The rock bridge acts as a powerful focal point, with the lone subject adding scale. The mist beautifully softens the background peaks, creating depth and separation while maintaining a cohesive tone."

Among the Annual Top 10 Photo winners, F. Dilek Yurdakul's Carpet Fields impressed judges with its rhythmic repetition and cultural storytelling. Daniel Kordan praised the strong use of pattern and scale, while Jiang Ping described the scene as calm and harmonious, reflecting the dignity of labor. Zhu Jiong added that the composition transforms the landscape into a vivid and symbolic red sea.

Daniel's Smoking Skull captured a rare volcanic moment with remarkable precision. Daniel Kordan noted the excellent timing and natural formation of the skull shape, while Jiang Ping emphasized the symbolic power and rarity of the scene. Zhu Jiong described the image as surreal and theatrical, revealing the hidden character of nature through aerial perspective.

Other notable winning videos included NO BORDERS FROM ABOVE by Michael Putzer, which uses aerial imagery to convey themes of unity and peace, Eden After by KM DC, which blends land art with environmental reflection, and UNLIMITED The Perfect Ride by David Karg, which captures the energy of extreme sports through dynamic cinematography.

For the complete list of winners, please visit: www.skypixel.com/contests/2025. All awarded entries will enter a public review period. Should you have any inquiries regarding the competition or the entries under review, please email the official competition address at: skypixel.campaign@dji.com.

[1] The production strictly adhered to all applicable local laws and regulations and was conducted with on-set oversight. No animals were harmed or disturbed in the making of this film.

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