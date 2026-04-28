AHG launches brain-computer interface research program

QINGDAO, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) ("Akso Health" or the "Company") today announced the commencement of its next-generation, proprietary Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technology research and development program. The Company is establishing the foundational R&D infrastructure necessary to develop and commercialize BCI technology, which it believes represents one of the most transformative and high-value technology frontiers of the 21st century.

AHG is developing proprietary innovations in ultra-high-resolution neural sensing, real-time AI neural decoding, and next-generation interface design, with patent applications pending. The Company intends to engineer its BCI program to address unmet needs across neuroscience, advanced therapeutics, and human-machine interaction, subject to successful research, development, and regulatory processes.

Yilin (Linda) Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Akso Health Group, stated, "This strategic initiative marks the beginning of our effort to build a new, long-term growth engine for AHG. We are investing in the foundational R&D and intellectual property we believe will be necessary to compete in the global neurotechnology market. We are committed to pursuing it rigorously and in full compliance with all applicable regulations."

Cautionary Statement

The Company has not commenced any human clinical trials, has not made any regulatory submissions to the FDA or any other regulatory authority, and is not generating any revenue from BCI-related activities. There can be no assurance that any product candidate will be successfully developed, approved by regulators, or commercialized. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this release.

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