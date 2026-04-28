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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Govee launches Ceiling Light Ultra smart lighting

April 28, 2026 | 09:55
(0) user say
The smart home lighting company introduced a customizable overhead fixture enabling dynamic color displays and atmospheric effects.

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart lighting, is launching its new Govee Ceiling Light Ultra, a new kind of ceiling light that turns overhead space into a living canvas. Powered by the industry's highest-density LED matrix, it is the first ceiling light capable of displaying figurative lighting effects, bringing a new level of detail to ceiling lighting and unlocking pixel-level creativity, expressive light art, and an entirely new way to experience light at home.

The Industry's Highest-Density LED Matrix Brings the Ceiling to Life
Govee Ceiling Light Ultra features 616 ultra-dense independently controlled LEDs, creating the highest-density pixel foundation in the industry. This enables clearer, more detailed figurative lighting effects, transforming the ceiling into a more vivid and expressive visual space.

Govee adopts a screen-style matrix design to help visuals appear more natural and less distorted. This allows patterns, animations, and light effects to be displayed with greater accuracy, turning overhead space into a true living ceiling canvas.

Creative Lighting, Powered by AI
With Govee's AI Lighting Bot 2.0 technology, users can generate custom animated lighting effects through prompts, making dynamic light creation more accessible and intuitive.

For deeper personalization, Govee Ceiling Light Ultra also offers advanced DIY tools, allowing users to create pixel-level designs, upload their own images, and unlock more visual customization. From animated doodles to more complex lighting compositions, the product opens up a new level of creative control in ceiling lighting.

Govee Ceiling Light Ultra also comes with 100 preset lighting effects and music-reactive modes that can synchronize the main and backlighting system for more immersive experiences linking light and sound throughout the home.

High-Performance White Light for Everyday Use
Beyond its visual effects, Govee Ceiling Light Ultra is engineered to perform as a powerful everyday ceiling light. With up to 5000 lumens of brightness, it is designed to illuminate rooms up to 30 square meters, delivering stronger coverage than typical ceiling lights.

A CRI of up to 95 ensures true-to-life color accuracy, while adjustable color temperature from 2700K to 6500K allows the light to shift easily from warm evening ambiance to brighter, cooler light for daytime tasks. Dual white-light LEDs in both the main and backlighting system further improve white-light consistency and overall lighting quality.

DaySync Makes Lighting More Adaptive
Govee Ceiling Light Ultra introduces Govee's DaySync system, which automatically adjusts brightness, color, and color temperature throughout the day based on local time and daily living scenarios.

By reducing the need for constant manual adjustment, DaySync helps create a lighting environment that feels more natural, more responsive, and more aligned with how people actually live at home.

For seamless smart home integration, Govee Ceiling Light Ultra is compatible with Matter, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings, making it easy to connect with a broader ecosystem of devices and routines.

Beyond Ceiling Light Ultra, Govee also offers a broader Ceiling Light Series to meet different home lighting needs. Govee Ceiling Light, available in both round and square designs, delivers 2400 lumens for spaces up to 10 square meters. Govee Ceiling Light Pro offers 4300 lumens for rooms up to 20 square meters, while an upgraded version launching in May this year will feature 4800 lumens and coverage for spaces up to 25 square meters. Together, the series reflects Govee's vision for smarter and more versatile ceiling lighting at home.

Pricing and Availability
Govee Ceiling Light Ultra is available starting today at Govee.com and Amazon, priced at $249.99.

To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.

By PR Newswire

Govee Moments Limited

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Govee Ceiling Light Ultra

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