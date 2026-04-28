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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Joyson Electronics Q1 profit rises 20% on strong orders

April 28, 2026 | 10:12
(0) user say
The Chinese automotive electronics supplier reported first-quarter earnings growth with order book reaching RMB 27.5 billion.

HONG KONG and NINGBO, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyson Electronics (699.HK) announced financial results for Q1 2026 on April 27. Revenue for the period reached approximately RMB 13.8 billion, profit attributable to shareholders was approximately RMB 400 million, up around 18.1% YoY. Fresh orders reached RMB 27.5 billion, significantly outperforming RMB 15.7 billion in the same period last year.

Joyson noted that the improvement in profitability was primarily driven by optimized global resource allocation and ongoing gains from supply chain localization, alongside benefits from a more differentiated cost structure. These initiatives have supported a multi-quarter uptrend in overall margins.

During the period, the overall gross margin remains relatively stable year-on-year. Net cash generated from operating activities was approximately RMB 910 million, up about 5.5% year-on-year, reflecting continued improvement in operating quality.

According to the report, Joyson Electronics booked new global orders with a total life‑cycle value of about RMB 27.5 billion in Q1 2026. The Company won intelligent driving solution projects from a Chinese brand and a joint‑venture brand and achieved a smart cockpit nomination for the overseas lineup of a leading new automotive force.

With advanced intelligent products gaining penetration, and several high‑quality orders entering production in 2H 2026, intelligent driving is expected to emerge as a new growth engine.

During this quarter, R&D expenses amounted to approximately RMB 839 million. Joyson said it will continue to step up R&D investment, with a focus on frontier technologies for intelligent electrified vehicles—such as autonomous driving—as well as next-generation agents, and server power solutions, while accelerating the conversion and rollout of orders from key customers.

Guided by its "multi-chip platform + ecosystem collaboration" technology roadmap, Joyson Electronics is advancing deep integration across cockpit, connectivity and driving functions, as well as central computing. Joyson has established partnerships with leading chipmakers including Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Horizon Robotics and Black Sesame, as well as algorithm companies such as Momenta and Senior Smart Driving, to continuously iterate L3/L4 advanced driver-assistance capabilities.

Recently, based on Intel's high-performance chip platform, Joyson Electronics developed a next-generation AI infotainment hub to enable an upgraded, full-modality cockpit-and-driving AI interaction experience.

In parallel, the company has accelerated R&D in next-generation agents across "brain, motion control and energy management." Recently, Joyson Electronics partnered with Beijing Enpower to speed up R&D breakthroughs in solid-state battery technologies for next-generation agents.

Earlier, Joyson Electronics also invested in the dexterous-hand company AGILINK and established Joyson Lingxi Intelligent Technology, targeting dexterous-hand development. These initiatives further enrich the company's components portfolio of next-generation agents and strengthen its positioning as a leading components provider.

In addition, Joyson Electronics is actively extending its in-vehicle technologies horizontally into artificial intelligence computing center and has made further progress. Leveraging the topology, key components, and high reliability of its automotive-grade power systems, it plans to offer safe, reliable and easy-to-maintain integrated server power solutions soon.

Furthermore, Joyson Electronics has made a strategic investment in an optical module company with manufacturing capacity in North America. And they will jointly advance global deployment of optical modules, expanding new business opportunities worldwide.

By PR Newswire

Joyson Electronics

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Joyson Electronics Q1 profit

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