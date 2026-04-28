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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Educational webinar examines PSMA therapy portfolio approaches

April 28, 2026 | 10:47
(0) user say
The online seminar explored clinical strategies for prostate-specific membrane antigen targeting treatments in oncology practice.

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") announces an educational webinar exploring the evolution of PSMA[1]-targeted radionuclide therapy and Telix's differentiated, multi-product approach to treating prostate cancer across the disease continuum.

Dr. David N. Cade, Telix Group Chief Medical Officer will host a discussion with Professor Louise Emmett, Director of Theranostics and Nuclear Medicine at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, exploring what makes an effective PSMA‑targeted therapy.

Professor Emmett will showcase data from her OPTIMAL-PSMA[2] investigator-initiated trial of TLX597-Tx (177Lu-DOTA-PSMA), Telix's novel second generation small molecule candidate being developed to facilitate patient access to lutetium therapy in select geographies.

The presentation will be followed by Q&A.

Webinar date and time:

AEST: Thursday April 30, 2026, 9:30 a.m.
EDT: Wednesday April 29, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Participants can register for the webinar at the following link:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10053985-675tre.html

TLX597-Tx has not received a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction.

[1] Prostate-specific membrane antigen.

[2] Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry ID: ACTRN12625000971437.

By PR Newswire

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PSMA Telix Pharmaceuticals Telix Group

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