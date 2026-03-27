Samsung Biologics wins sustainability award at CDMO Leadership

INCHEON, South Korea, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), received recognition at the 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect. The company was awarded the Sustainability Leadership Award, a jury-selected distinction recognizing efforts to advance sustainable practices across its operations and value chain. Samsung Biologics was also named "Best in Class" in Cultural Fit in the 'Biologics—Large CDMOs' category, reflecting its strong, collaborative partnerships built on shared goals and close alignment with client needs.

The CDMO Leadership Awards recognize top-performing development and manufacturing service providers based on global client feedback across areas such as facilities, innovation, technical expertise, and manufacturing capabilities. Samsung Biologics has been consistently recognized at the CDMO Leadership Awards, supported by strong client feedback on its ability to deliver reliable execution and maintain consistent service quality. In addition, this year's Jury Awards are determined by an independent panel of industry experts, informed by survey data and broader industry input.

Attending the awards ceremony in New York on the sidelines of DCAT Week, Samsung Biologics said the recognition reflects the company's ongoing efforts to maintain stable, resilient, and sustainable practices to support client programs.

"Sustainability is a core value at Samsung Biologics and guides how we pursue excellence throughout our business and partnerships," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics, who also serves as champion for the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Supply Chains Working Group. "This recognition reflects the trust our clients and partners continue to place in us, as well as the dedication of our teams who consistently strive to integrate sustainable practices across our operations. We will continue to advance these efforts in close collaboration with our partners, supporting their long-term goals and the delivery of high-quality, life-saving medicines to patients worldwide."

Samsung Biologics also recently achieved a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, awarded to top-performing companies worldwide in sustainability practices. The company has also implemented a product carbon footprint (PCF) system, which has been independently validated to support transparent and consistent emissions measurement. While continuing its role as a Champion of the SMI Health Systems Task Force, Samsung Biologics will further strengthen engagement with global suppliers in decarbonization efforts and the development of more resilient value chains.

For more information, visit https://samsungbiologics.com/