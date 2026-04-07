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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

RETOPIA SALON holds K-pop auditions in Australia this May

April 07, 2026 | 09:29
(0) user say
The entertainment company founded by former HYBE executives scheduled talent searches across three Australian cities seeking performers for a 2027 group debut.

SYDNEY, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RETOPIA SALON, an entertainment company founded by key former executives from HYBE who played a pivotal role in BTS's global success, is launching a search for the next generation of K-pop talent in Australia.

The company will host the "2026 RETOPIA SALON GLOBAL AUDITION: AUSTRALIA" across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane this May. The audition schedule is as follows:

  • May 13 – Sydney, IX Dance Studio
  • May 17 – Melbourne, X-Dance Station and O2 KPOP ACADEMY
  • May 19 – Brisbane, XPACE STUDIO BRISBANE
  • May 20 – Gold Coast, YJ DANCE SCHOOL GOLD COAST

Applicants born between 2008 and 2014 are eligible to participate regardless of gender or nationality. Participants may choose one category to audition in: vocal, rap, dance, or acting.

"We aim not only to select the final members of our first boy group set to debut in 2027, but also to discover hidden talent for future girl group projects," said RETOPIA SALON. "We look forward to passionate applicants from around the world who dream of becoming global stars."

Beyond Australia, RETOPIA SALON plans to conduct a large-scale global audition tour across 18 cities worldwide, including Japan (Sendai, Okinawa, Osaka, Kyoto, Tokyo, Chiba, Fukuoka), Indonesia (Jakarta, Bandung), Thailand (Bangkok, Chiang Mai), the United States (Los Angeles, Orange County, Honolulu), and Canada (Toronto).

Further details about the auditions can be found via RETOPIA SALON's official social media channels and local partner academies:
https://www.instagram.com/retopia.salon/

By PR Newswire

RETOPIA SALON

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
RETOPIA SALON K-pop

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