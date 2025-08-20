Corporate

Nongshim Shin Ramyun Joins Netflix K-Culture Wave

August 20, 2025 | 06:30
(0) user say
Iconic ramen brand features in “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” amplifying global visibility.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Wait, K-Pop Demon Hunters Ramyun is becoming real?"

Nongshim-Netflix Global Collaboration on K-Pop Demon Hunters
Nongshim-Netflix Global Collaboration on K-Pop Demon Hunters

Nongshim, the leading instant noodle company in Korea known for flagship products such as Shin Ramyun, is launching official products inspired by Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation's animated film 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'. Now fans can enjoy what the 'HUNTR/X' members enjoyed from the show in real life.

Nongshim will release a limited-edition Shin Ramyun, Shrimp Crackers, and the upcoming 'Shin Toomba Sauce', featuring beloved characters 'Rumi', 'Mira', and 'Zoey' of 'HUNTR/X', the 'Saja Boys', and 'Derpy' the tiger mascot. These co-branded items will launch globally starting late August, targeting Korea, North America, Europe, Oceania, Southeast Asia and Mexico.

Additionally, a special edition of Shin Ramyun designed to be identical to those featured in the film by Rumi, Mira and Zoey will be available exclusively in Korea. Besides the array of products, Nongshim will connect with fans around the globe through active marketing capaigns from social media, digital content, and offline pop-up stores.

'K-Pop Demon Hunters', released on Netflix in June, has quickly gained a global fanbase thanks to its vivid portrayal of Korean culture, including K-pop music, K-food, and street fashion. Fans identified the noodles and snacks in the film as Nongshim products, citing the use of a different Chinese character (神) in 'Shin Ramyun' that sounds the same as Nongshim's 'Shin'(辛), the name 'Dongshim' resembling 'Nongshim', and the snack's similarity to Shrimp Crackers. This grassroots fan buzz laid the foundation for the collaboration.

A Nongshim spokesperson stated, "This partnership was possible thanks to fans who organically identified our products and shared their excitement. As K-Pop Demon Hunters introduces K-culture to the world, we hope to share the authentic taste of Korean ramyun and snacks through this unique collaboration."

In July, Nongshim unveiled its new global slogan for Shin Ramyun: 'Spicy Happiness In Noodles'. The slogan, using the brand's English acronym 'SHIN', reflects its mission to deliver spicy joy and cultural value to people worldwide.

By PR Newswire

Nongshim Shin Ramyun K-Pop Demon Hunters K-pop Netflix K-Culture Wave

