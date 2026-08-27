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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Advasa Holdings completes Nasdaq direct listing under ADBT

August 27, 2026 | 15:18
(0) user say
Fintech payment company Advasa Holdings has completed its direct listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange, trading under the ticker symbol ADBT from August 26.

TOKYO and NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advasa Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADBT) ("ADVASA" or the "Company"), a fintech payment holding company providing Earned Wage Access (EWA) and next-generation financial infrastructure solutions through its Japanese operating subsidiary ADVASA Co., Ltd., today announced the successful direct listing of its shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "ADBT".

"We are proud to have completed our direct listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and to join the community of publicly traded companies," said Grady Ryther, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Advasa Holdings, Inc. "We are grateful to our employees, business partners, advisors, and shareholders who have supported ADVASA throughout this journey. As a public company, we are committed to building long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution, continued innovation, and sustainable growth as we scale our business."

WestPark Capital, Inc. acted as financial advisor and Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC acted as securities counsel to ADVASA in connection with the direct listing on Nasdaq.

The Company's registration statement on Form S-1, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), relating to the Company's public direct listing of its common stock was declared effective by the SEC on August 11, 2026, and its common stock was approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq"). The direct listing was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the Company's effective registration statement. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained without charge by visiting the SEC's EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Subject to individual brokerage timelines and account restrictions, trading is expected to be accessible through the following securities firms in Japan upon or shortly after the expected trading commencement date:

  • Monex, Inc.
  • Moomoo Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
  • Rakuten Securities, Inc.
  • SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd.
  • Webull Securities (Japan) Co. Ltd.

(Alphabetical order)

Japanese investors should consult their respective Japanese brokerage platforms directly to confirm exact trading hours, potential local restrictions, and fee structures.

By PR Newswire

Advasa Holdings, Inc.

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Advasa Holdings Nasdaq ADBT

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