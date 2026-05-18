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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

WuXi AppTec named a top-performing company on 2026 Dow Jones best-in-class world index

May 18, 2026 | 10:47
(0) user say
The pharmaceutical CRDMO was selected for the index on 18 May 2026, replacing the former sustainability world index, highlighting its strong ESG performance.

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), has been selected for the 2026 Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (DJ BIC World Index, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability World Index), which recognizes the top-performing companies in each industry on long-term sustainability criteria. This recognition reflects progress that WuXi AppTec has made in integrating responsible sustainability practices across its operations and strategies.

The Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index, administered by S&P Global through its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), selects companies that rank in the top tier of their respective industries on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria. The CSA evaluates companies through the lens of their specific industries, weighting sustainability factors by their relevance to long-term performance. Index inclusion is reserved for companies that rank in the top tier of their sector.

"We are honored to be included on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index, which reflects WuXi AppTec's continued efforts to embed sustainability into our corporate strategy and daily operations," said Dr. Steve Yang, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec's Sustainability Committee. "We will continue to strengthen our global capabilities and capacity as a trusted partner to the global pharmaceutical industry, and to build a world where 'every drug can be made, and every disease can be treated.'"

As an enabler of innovation, a trusted partner, and a contributor to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, WuXi AppTec integrates sustainability throughout its operations in alignment with the values of its customers and partners. The Company's sustainability performance has received top-tier ratings across every major independent ESG framework:

  • Has received the MSCI ESG leadership rating for five consecutive years, achieving its first "AAA" rating in the most recent assessment.
  • Has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for four consecutive years.
  • Has been listed in the FTSE4Good Index Series for three consecutive years.
  • Has been awarded a "Gold" medal in sustainability by EcoVadis for the second consecutive year.
  • Has maintained the highest "A" rating in CDP Water Security for two consecutive years and achieved the highest "A" rating in CDP Climate Change for the first time.
  • Has been awarded "Prime" Status in the ISS ESG Corporate Rating for two consecutive years.

Furthering its sustainability commitments, WuXi AppTec's near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Company is also a participant in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), supporting its ten principles, and serves as a supplier partner to the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI).

Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.

By PR Newswire

WuXi AppTec

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
WuXi AppTec Pharmaceutical CRDMO Global pharmaceutical sustainability practices

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