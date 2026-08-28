PHOSGO launches mass produced solar electric bicycle series on Indiegogo

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PHOSGO, a pioneering clean-tech mobility brand, today announced the official global launch of its groundbreaking Go5 Solar E-Bike Series on Indiegogo. Designed for camping, long-distance touring, and multi-day outdoor exploration, the Go5 Series addresses one of the biggest limitations of conventional e-bikes: access to reliable charging when riders travel beyond the grid. It represents the world's first mass-produced solar-powered electric bicycle series built for global consumer markets.

Following the VIP reservation phase, the Go5 Series is now available to backers in eligible countries and regions, with introductory Super Early Bird pricing starting at $1,899.

Redefining Outdoor Mobility: "Ride the Sun"

The name PHOSGO combines the Ancient Greek word "Phôs," meaning light, with the English word "Go," representing movement, exploration, and freedom. Together, the name reflects PHOSGO's vision of turning sunlight into energy for mobility beyond the reach of conventional charging.

For riders traveling through campsites, rural roads, and remote destinations, access to a wall outlet can be limited or unpredictable. PHOSGO integrates proprietary solar panels directly into the wheel structure, allowing the Go5 Series to capture supplemental energy while riding and while parked in sunlight. The result is a mobile, solar-assisted energy system designed to reduce charging stops and extend outdoor journeys.

"Outdoor mobility should not be limited by the location of the next wall outlet," said John Wang, Founder & CEO of PHOSGO. "The Go5 Series is designed for riders who camp, explore, and travel beyond the grid. By harvesting solar energy during the journey and at camp, it reduces charging anxiety and gives riders greater freedom to go farther."

Years of Breakthrough Engineering

The official release of the Go5 Series culminates a nine-year research and development journey in advanced photovoltaics. To ensure maximum durability and energy conversion on moving wheels, PHOSGO engineered three core innovations:

Next-Gen Back-Contact (BC) Solar Architecture: The Go5 Series uses BC solar cells with a rated conversion efficiency of over 26%. With all electrical contacts located on the rear of the cells, front-side shading from metal contacts is reduced.

Structural Solar Wheel & Conductive Hub Technology: Four wheel-integrated solar panels provide up to 200 W of peak solar capacity. PHOSGO's proprietary Conductive Hub Technology reliably transfers electricity from the rotating wheels to the e-bike's electrical system.

Dual-Mode Charging Architecture: Managed by an intelligent MPPT solar controller, energy is dynamically allocated - assisting the motor to reduce battery consumption while riding, and automatically recharging the battery when parked under the sun.

Two Models Built for Outdoor Exploration

The Go5 Series is designed first for campers, outdoor travelers, adventure riders, and long-distance explorers, while also providing practical solar-assisted benefits for everyday riding.

PHOSGO Go5 Ultra

Built for demanding terrain and long-distance exploration, the Go5 Ultra is equipped with a premium Bafang M430 mid-drive motor rated at 750 W, delivering up to 150 N•m of torque and speeds of up to 28 mph in the US configuration.

Powered by a 720 Wh battery using LG cells, it offers an estimated base range of up to 90 miles. With solar recovery during a multi-day trip under favorable sunlight and defined riding conditions, the combined riding distance before the next plug-in charge can reach approximately 140 miles, supporting up to three days of outdoor travel.

Gear shifting is handled by an eight-speed Shimano drivetrain with electronic shifting.

PHOSGO Go5 Pro

Designed for weekend camping, day trips, and lighter outdoor exploration, the Go5 Pro features a Bafang M430 mid-drive motor rated at 500 W, delivering up to 140 N•m of torque and speeds of up to 20 mph in the US configuration.

Powered by a 480 Wh battery using LG cells, it offers an estimated base range of up to 60 miles. With solar recovery during a multi-day trip under favorable sunlight and defined riding conditions, the combined riding distance before the next plug-in charge can reach approximately 110 miles, making it well suited to weekend camping and shorter outdoor trips.

Gear changes are seamlessly managed by a durable Shimano 8-speed drivetrain.

From Campsites to Daily Commutes

At a campsite or during an extended outdoor stop, the wheel-integrated Solar Wheel Charging System can continue harvesting energy while the bike is parked in sunlight. On the move, the system supplies supplemental energy that can reduce battery consumption. Together, these modes help outdoor riders spend more time exploring and less time planning around charging locations.

For city riders, the same system can also reduce plug-in charging frequency. Based on a typical 20-mile daily round-trip commute and up to 17 miles of daily solar recovery, the Go5 Pro can enable up to 20 days and the Go5 Ultra up to 30 days of commuting without plugging in under favorable conditions.

The Go5 Series will also be offered in regional configurations. EU versions use compliant 250 W pedal-assist systems with motor assistance limited to 25 km/h. Australian configurations will be supplied in accordance with applicable state and territory regulations.

Both models integrate a full-vehicle CAN bus communication system and smart IoT modules (4G, GPS, Bluetooth).

Through the PHOSGO mobile app, riders can view key battery and ride data, track the bike's location, and activate an electronic motor lock. The bike's built-in 4G, GPS, and Bluetooth connectivity also supports anti-theft alerts and connected services.

Official Launch Pricing & Global Availability

The Go5 Series is available for backing in eligible countries and regions starting today with limited-time launch discounts:

PHOSGO Go5 Ultra: MSRP $3,799 | Super Early Bird: $2,499

PHOSGO Go5 Pro: MSRP $2,799 | Super Early Bird: $1,899

Both the Go5 Ultra and Go5 Pro will be offered in Step-Over and Step-Through frame styles. For each model, the Step-Over and Step-Through versions are offered at the same price.

To back the campaign or learn more, visit PHOSGO's Indiegogo page.

Website: www.phosgo.com