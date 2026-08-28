Sharon AI expands executive leadership team to drive infrastructure growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SharonAI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHAZ) ("Sharon AI" or the "Company"), a leading Australian Neocloud and trusted AI infrastructure partner, today announced an expansion of its executive leadership team to support the Company's next phase of disciplined growth and delivery.

The expanded structure establishes dedicated executive accountability across Sharon AI's company-wide operations and AI infrastructure delivery as the Company scales its multi-site, multi-country AI Factory platform.

As part of the leadership expansion:

David Burns has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, with responsibility for the end-to-end delivery and operation of Sharon AI's expanding AI infrastructure estate.

Andrew Leece, Sharon AI's current Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder, will move into the dedicated role of Head of Strategic Partnerships and Co-founder, providing founder-level sponsorship across the Company's most important customer, data centre and strategic relationships.

The leadership changes reflect the increasing scale and complexity of Sharon AI's operations. Responsibilities previously held within broader roles are being assigned to specialist executives, establishing clear accountability while retaining the experience and institutional knowledge of the leaders who have built the business.

"As Sharon AI grows, we are building the specialist leadership capability required to deliver with discipline and at scale," said James Manning, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Sharon AI.

"These appointments establish clear accountability across operational delivery, infrastructure capacity and strategic partnerships. They strengthen our ability to convert customer commitments and contracted capacity into live AI infrastructure while continuing to build trusted, long-term relationships across our partner ecosystem.

"Andrew has played a central role in building Sharon AI's operating capability and advancing our AI Factory deployments. As Co-founder, his knowledge of our business, customers and partner ecosystem is invaluable. His new mandate will enable him to focus on the founder-level relationships that are critical to Sharon AI's long-term success."

Strengthening operational delivery

As Chief Operating Officer, David Burns will lead the end-to-end delivery and operation of Sharon AI's multi-site, multi-country AI infrastructure estate.

The role will bring together program management, procurement, the consolidated customer order book and partner-delivered services, with accountability for accelerating the journey from customer order to live operational capacity.

David brings more than 35 years of experience leading and transforming technology, telecommunications and services businesses across Australia, the United States, Europe and Asia. He has held senior executive roles at Telstra and IBM, with responsibility spanning P&L leadership, customer delivery, managed services, infrastructure, transformation and major acquisitions.

Most recently, David served as Group Executive, Telstra Enterprise, where he led the company's Australian B2B and international portfolio. As COO at Sharon AI, he will lead operational strategy and execution, helping the company scale its AI infrastructure platform with a strong focus on delivery, customer outcomes and financial performance.

David Burns said, "AI is moving at a pace unlike any technology shift I've experienced in my career, and the opportunity ahead for Sharon AI is significant. What excites me is the challenge of turning that opportunity into execution - building the operational capability, partnerships and discipline needed to deliver for customers at scale.

"Sharon AI has an ambitious strategy and a strong position in a rapidly evolving market. I'm looking forward to working alongside the team to translate that ambition into outcomes for our customers, partners and shareholders."

Dedicated founder-level strategic partnerships

In his new role as Head of Strategic Partnerships and Co-founder, Andrew Leece will provide executive sponsorship and long-term continuity across Sharon AI's priority customer, data centre and strategic relationships.

The dedicated mandate separates long-term relationship stewardship from day-to-day commercial negotiations and operational delivery, enabling Andrew to focus his experience and founder perspective on partnerships that are central to Sharon AI's growth.

"Sharon AI has reached a point where the scale of our customer commitments, infrastructure pipeline and partner ecosystem requires more specialised leadership," said Andrew Leece, Co-founder of Sharon AI.

"I am proud of the operating capability we have built and the progress we are making across our AI Factory platform. My new role will allow me to focus on strengthening the strategic relationships that underpin our capacity, delivery and long-term growth, while supporting the expanded leadership team as we move into this next phase."

The appointments and leadership changes will take effect from 7th September 2026.

For more information, visit www.sharonai.com.