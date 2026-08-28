Novogene establishes first Australian genomics laboratory at Cabrini Health

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-omics leader Novogene is establishing its first Australian laboratory at Cabrini Health, bringing advanced genomic capabilities closer to Australian patients and researchers, reducing the wait for genomic test results that can inform cancer treatment decisions, and accelerating access to personalised treatment and precision diagnostic testing.

The joint laboratory will be strategically located within the clinical and cancer research precinct at Cabrini Malvern. Expected to open in 2027, it will become Australia's first genomics laboratory co-located within a private hospital.

Novogene's expansion into Australia marks a significant boost to Victoria's precision medicine capabilities, bringing industry-leading expertise, technologies and workflows in high-throughput sequencing and advanced multi-omics.

Cabrini's cancer services deliver approximately 30,000 treatments and 4,000 diagnoses each year, while its clinical trials program provides patients with access to innovative new therapies across approximately 100 active trials. By integrating genomic testing within the clinical environment, the laboratory is expected to enable faster turnaround from biopsy to genomic results, supporting more timely clinical decision-making and treatment initiation.

Professor Gary Richardson OAM, Group Director of Cabrini Research, Neil Beauglehall Endowed Chair of Medical Oncology Research, and medical oncologist at Cabrini Health, said the collaborative service with Novogene would deliver significant immediate and long-term benefits for patients.

"The laboratory will allow us to provide genomic results within days and connect patients more rapidly with effective treatment options, including access to clinical trials," Professor Richardson said.

"For our cancer patients, particularly those living with rare and complex cancers, that means faster access to potentially life-saving treatments. Looking ahead, the knowledge we generate from this genomic information will help us develop new diagnostic tools and targeted therapies that will redefine how we deliver care to patients with cancer."

The precision oncology program underpinning the new laboratory has been made possible with the support of philanthropic and government investment.

"We've been fortunate to secure significant investment, including a $10 million grant from the PMF Foundation and a $5 million Australian Government grant, to establish a precision oncology program that will help patients access genomic testing and personalised treatments," Cabrini Chief Executive Sue Williams said.

"Together with Novogene, this clinically integrated service will improve the quality of our cancer services and position Cabrini as a national leader in precision oncology."

Justin Lee, Vice President of Novogene Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), said Cabrini's leadership in cancer care and research, together with its close connections to universities and healthcare consortia across Melbourne, made it an ideal location for Novogene's first Australian laboratory.

"Building our first Australian laboratory at Cabrini Health represents an important milestone in Novogene's long-term commitment to Australia," he said. "By bringing our advanced genomics and multi-omics capabilities closer to Australian clinicians, researchers and patients, we aim to enable deeper collaboration and accelerate the translation of scientific discoveries into meaningful clinical impact. We will also strengthen our local presence by hiring and training Australian talent, establishing a robust quality management system, and fostering stronger local collaborations that leverage Australia's world-class clinical research ecosystem."

Dr Olivia He, Country Director of Novogene Australia, said the laboratory would strengthen Novogene's ability to support healthcare and research partners across Australia.

"Establishing this capability in Melbourne is an important step in strengthening our presence and bringing us closer to the clinicians and researchers we work with," she said. "It will enable faster, more responsive support and deeper collaboration as precision medicine continues to advance. With this local capability, we can better support clinical trials and pursue joint development with our Australian partners."

For more information, visit amea.novogene.com.