Kazia Therapeutics launches proposed public offering of ordinary shares

SYDNEY, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) ("Kazia" or the "Company"), an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing therapies that selectively reprogram cancer biology, restore anti-tumor immunity and overcome treatment resistance, today announced that it has commenced a tranched registered public offering (the "Offering") of (i) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing five hundred (500) ordinary shares of the Company, no par value per share, or in lieu of ADSs to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase ADSs, (ii) accompanying Series A Warrants to purchase ADSs (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), which are exercisable immediately at an exercise price equal to 115% of the initial public offering price per ADS and accompanying Warrants and expire upon the earlier of 30 days following the Company's Stage IV triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) data readout, expected in the second half of 2027, or the five-year anniversary of issuance, and (iii) accompanying Series B Warrants to purchase ADSs (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), which are exercisable immediately at an exercise price equal to 125% of the initial public offering price per ADS and accompanying Warrants and expire upon the earlier of 30 days following the Company's HR+/HER2- data readout, expected in the first half of 2028, or the five-year anniversary of issuance. All of the securities in the Offering are to be sold by Kazia.

Leerink Partners and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the proposed Offering. BTIG, Needham & Company and Laidlaw & Company are acting as co-managers for the proposed Offering. The proposed Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

Kazia intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily to fund clinical development of paxalisib, including ongoing and planned studies in triple-negative breast cancer and HR+/HER2- breast cancer and other oncology indications, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The ADSs and warrants are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-294392), which was previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com, or from Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, telephone: (212) 518-9544, email: GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimsecurities.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the Offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.