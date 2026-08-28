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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Luxshare Precision achieves 40.2 percent revenue growth in first half 2026

August 28, 2026 | 15:40
(0) user say
Electronics manufacturer Luxshare Precision achieved 40.2 percent year-on-year revenue expansion during the first half of 2026, driven by targeted investments across data centres and automotive sectors.

DONGGUAN, China, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. ("Luxshare Precision" or the "Company") (SZSE: 002475; HKEX: 02475), a global provider of precision intelligent manufacturing solutions, today announced unaudited results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Revenue increased 40.2% year over year to RMB 174.50 billion, while net profit attributable to shareholders rose 18.0% to RMB 7.84 billion. Net profit attributable to shareholders excluding non-recurring gains and losses increased 6.5% to RMB 5.96 billion. Gross margin expanded by 17 basis points to 11.78%.

The margin improvement reflected operating leverage and a more diversified revenue mix, with faster growth in Communications and Data Center and Automotive Electronics, both of which carry gross margins above the Company average. Internal innovation, AI-enabled manufacturing efficiency and disciplined cost management also helped absorb pressure from foreign-exchange movements, higher input costs and investment in new businesses.

"Our first-half performance demonstrates the resilience of Luxshare Precision's diversified portfolio and global operating platform," said Wang Laichun, Chairwoman and General Manager of Luxshare Precision. "We are investing with discipline in areas supported by clear customer demand and defined technology roadmaps, particularly AI-enabled devices, AI infrastructure and intelligent vehicles. Our priorities remain execution, operating efficiency and sustainable value creation."

Strategic Investment and Financial Discipline

Research and development investment increased 43.1% to RMB 6.57 billion, primarily reflecting higher spending on engineering talent, tooling, materials and certification. More than half of the Company's R&D investment supported technology preparation for programs approaching commercialization.

Capital expenditures totaled RMB 10.27 billion, up RMB 742 million year over year, and were mainly directed toward overseas facility expansion, supporting infrastructure and new product lines. The Company prioritizes investments linked to customer programs, localized delivery and long-term manufacturing flexibility.

Inventory was RMB 50.37 billion at June 30, 2026, up 19.0% from year-end 2025, below the Company's 40.2% revenue growth. The increase primarily reflected business expansion and strategic material preparation for selected products.

First-half operating cash flow was an outflow of RMB 2.45 billion, mainly due to seasonal supplier payments and more than RMB 5 billion of strategic inventory preparation. Operating cash flow turned positive in the second quarter, reaching RMB 4.62 billion.

Foreign-exchange volatility resulted in approximately RMB 1.99 billion of losses on foreign-currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities. Foreign-exchange risk management activities generated approximately RMB 1.30 billion in related gains. Under applicable accounting treatment, these gains were recorded as non-recurring items, while the corresponding losses remained within both disclosed net profit measures.

Growth Across Three Core Businesses

Consumer Electronics revenue increased 19.3% to RMB 122.48 billion. Luxshare Precision continued to deepen core customer relationships and strengthen its ODM and end-to-end product development capabilities. By integrating expertise across acoustics, optics, electrical systems, thermal management, magnetics and precision structures, the Company is extending its participation from components and modules to product definition, system development and volume manufacturing. Priority areas include AI PCs, smart wearables, AI glasses and intelligent acoustic products.

Communications and Data Center revenue increased 49.7% to RMB 16.61 billion. The Company is building an integrated AI infrastructure portfolio spanning high-speed copper interconnects, optical interconnects, thermal management and power management. Operational progress included volume production of 800G optical products, batch shipments of 1.6T DAC, ACC and AEC products, continued customer introductions for liquid-cooling solutions, and scaled production of DC-DC server power modules. Luxshare Precision is also advancing 224G and 448G copper technologies and next-generation optical architectures.

Automotive Electronics revenue increased 274.1% to RMB 32.39 billion, supported by organic growth, customer program ramps and Leoni's contribution. The Company continued to expand its portfolio across connectors, wiring harnesses, intelligent control systems, smart chassis technologies and powertrain solutions. High-speed connectors and rear-wheel steering products have entered mass production, while intelligent cockpit and advanced driver-assistance platforms are progressing across multiple vehicle programs. Leoni's integration continued to outperform expectations, strengthening global customer access, engineering resources and localized delivery capabilities.

Global Platform and Outlook

Luxshare Precision operates across five continents, 29 countries and more than 100 production sites. This network supports localized delivery, customer collaboration and supply chain resilience. The Company's vertically integrated platform spans precision components, functional modules and system-level products, supported by AI-enabled digital tools for quality management, predictive maintenance, production scheduling and standardized global execution.

For the remainder of 2026, Luxshare Precision will continue supporting consumer electronics product launches and ODM/JDM programs; accelerating commercialization across high-speed interconnects, optical products, liquid cooling and power management; and expanding automotive customer programs while capturing further benefits from the Leoni integration.

The Company will maintain disciplined capital allocation and continue investing in technology, manufacturing capacity and global delivery capabilities that support sustainable, high-quality growth.

By PR Newswire

Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

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TagTag:
Luxshare Precision data centres automotive sectors

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